WEST DOVER — With winter right around the corner, Southern Vermont Trails Association is hosting a backcountry forum and film festival.
Steve Petrik, executive director of SoVTA, said this marks the second year his group will host the Catamount Trail Association event in Dover. Last year, he counted about 150 people attending the event throughout the day.
Petrik sees the event as a way for CTA chapters to share institutional knowledge, and for trail users to learn and interact with others.
"Just in the last two years, we've seen so many people come into the sport," he said. "Providing a forum for them to be able to talk to other people in the industry I think is important."
The ninth annual Backcountry Forum will include a talk amongst CTA chapters, other discussions and educational programs. The 18th annual Winter Wildlands Alliance Film Festival will feature "cinematic stories of outdoor stewardship, grassroots policy and advocacy work, backcountry adventure, and snow cinema by human-powered advocates, athletes, brands, activists, adventurers, and outdoor enthusiasts," according to a news release.
From 1 to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, attendees can hike Stratton Town Forest, where SoVTA is building a recreational area. Anticipated uses include cross-country skiing, backcountry skiing, hiking, biking, fat biking and snowshoeing.
"We just started working on one of the backcountry zones over there to really show other chapters how you can develop a trail pod that has four season recreational assets," Petrik said. "Mount Snow very graciously offered Discovery Center to us when they realized we were looking for a venue."
From 4 to 5:45 p.m., indoor clinics will be held at Discovery Center at Mount Snow. Weston, a backcountry snowboard company, is hosting a Backcountry 101 clinic.
The Vermont Huts Association will make a presentation about how to prepare for a hut-to-hut trip. Petrik said the Deerfield Valley area is going to have "quite a few huts" in the next five years.
Clinics "will provide opportunities to learn about backcountry skiing topics such as culture, etiquette, overnight trips, and more," states the news release. "Industry vendors will also be on hand to demonstrate some of the latest and greatest equipment in snowsports."
The film festival will run from 6:30 to 9:15 p.m. Fischer skis will be raffled off during intermission. A food truck will be on site for attendees to get dinner.
Money collected by donation at the event will go toward the creation and maintenance of SoVTA's local trail networks. The group's mission is "to provide safe, ecologically sustainable human powered multi-use trails and backcountry ski/snowboard zones for the enjoyment of area residents and visitors."
SoVTA also is a chapter of Vermont Mountain Bike Association.