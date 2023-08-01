BRATTLEBORO / HINSDALE N.H. — A crew from Bazin Brothers demolished a home at 85 Vernon Street (Route 142) in Brattleboro as part of the new Hinsdale, N.H.-to-Brattleboro bridge project. Crews are hoping to open Route 142 on Aug. 28, but that schedule might be delayed by a week or two because of damage caused during the recent storms.
A crew from Bazin Brothers demolished a home at 85 Vernon Street in Brattleboro as part of the new Hinsdale, N.H., to Brattleboro bridge project on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. Purchase local photos online.
A crew from Bazin Brothers demolished a home at 85 Vernon Street in Brattleboro as part of the new Hinsdale, N.H., to Brattleboro bridge project on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. Purchase local photos online.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
A crew from Bazin Brothers demolished a home at 85 Vernon Street in Brattleboro as part of the new Hinsdale, N.H., to Brattleboro bridge project on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
A crew from Bazin Brothers demolished a home at 85 Vernon Street in Brattleboro as part of the new Hinsdale, N.H., to Brattleboro bridge project on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
A crew from Bazin Brothers demolished a home at 85 Vernon Street in Brattleboro as part of the new Hinsdale, N.H., to Brattleboro bridge project on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
A crew from Bazin Brothers demolished a home at 85 Vernon Street in Brattleboro as part of the new Hinsdale, N.H., to Brattleboro bridge project on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
A crew from Bazin Brothers demolished a home at 85 Vernon Street in Brattleboro as part of the new Hinsdale, N.H., to Brattleboro bridge project on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
A crew from Bazin Brothers demolished a home at 85 Vernon Street in Brattleboro as part of the new Hinsdale, N.H., to Brattleboro bridge project on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
A crew from Bazin Brothers demolished a home at 85 Vernon Street in Brattleboro as part of the new Hinsdale, N.H., to Brattleboro bridge project on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
A crew from Bazin Brothers demolished a home at 85 Vernon Street in Brattleboro as part of the new Hinsdale, N.H., to Brattleboro bridge project on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
A crew from Bazin Brothers demolished a home at 85 Vernon Street in Brattleboro as part of the new Hinsdale, N.H., to Brattleboro bridge project on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
A crew from Bazin Brothers demolished a home at 85 Vernon Street in Brattleboro as part of the new Hinsdale, N.H., to Brattleboro bridge project on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Work continues to progress on waterline and drainage installation from north to south along the VT 142 corridor. Ledge removal along the north end of the project with hydraulic hammers has become necessary to advance this work and will continue until elevations above the ledge line can be achieved. The raising of drainage structures will continue as grade of the highway is increased.
Crews work on grading the abutment on the Vermont side on Monday, July 24, 2023, of the new General John Stark Memorial Bridge that will connect Hinsdale N.H., to Brattleboro. Purchase local photos online.
Crews work on grading the abutment on the Vermont side on Monday, July 24, 2023, of the new General John Stark Memorial Bridge that will connect Hinsdale N.H., to Brattleboro. Purchase local photos online.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Crews work on grading the abutment on the Vermont side on Monday, July 24, 2023, of the new General John Stark Memorial Bridge that will connect Hinsdale N.H., to Brattleboro.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Crews work on grading the abutment on the Vermont side on Monday, July 24, 2023, of the new General John Stark Memorial Bridge that will connect Hinsdale N.H., to Brattleboro.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Crews prepare to lift a girder on Monday, July 24, 2023, of the new General John Stark Memorial Bridge that will connect Hinsdale N.H., to Brattleboro.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Crews work on the footings for pier 2 of the new General John Stark Memorial Bridge that will connect Hinsdale N.H., to Brattleboro on Monday, July 24, 2023.
Crews work on the footings for pier 2 of the new General John Stark Memorial Bridge that will connect Hinsdale N.H., to Brattleboro on Monday, July 24, 2023.
Crews prepare to lift a girder on Monday, July 24, 2023, of the new General John Stark Memorial Bridge that will connect Hinsdale N.H., to Brattleboro.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Crews prepare to lift a girder on Monday, July 24, 2023, of the new General John Stark Memorial Bridge that will connect Hinsdale N.H., to Brattleboro.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Crews prepare to lift a girder on Monday, July 24, 2023, of the new General John Stark Memorial Bridge that will connect Hinsdale N.H., to Brattleboro.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
DCIM\100MEDIA\DJI_0571.JPG
Crews prepare to lift a girder on Monday, July 24, 2023, of the new General John Stark Memorial Bridge that will connect Hinsdale N.H., to Brattleboro.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Crews prepare to lift a girder on Monday, July 24, 2023, of the new General John Stark Memorial Bridge that will connect Hinsdale N.H., to Brattleboro.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Crews prepare to lift a girder on Monday, July 24, 2023, of the new General John Stark Memorial Bridge that will connect Hinsdale N.H., to Brattleboro.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Crews prepare to lift a girder on Monday, July 24, 2023, of the new General John Stark Memorial Bridge that will connect Hinsdale N.H., to Brattleboro.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Crews prepare to lift a girder on Monday, July 24, 2023, of the new General John Stark Memorial Bridge that will connect Hinsdale N.H., to Brattleboro.
The layout and formwork for the northern MSE wall moment slabs will continue as the contractor prepares for concrete. The moment slabs will hold the railings and become the sidewalk. It is anticipated that these locations will be ready for concrete in the coming weeks.
The contractor has removed most of the debris that was caught up in the trestle, and dewatered and cleaned out the Pier 2 cofferdam. This allows work on the bridge over the Connecticut River to continue. Delivery of steel girders to the site was able to resume this week, as well.
The Hinsdale-to-Brattleboro bridge project will replace the existing twin truss bridges on New Hampshire Route 119 over the Connecticut River with a single, new structure approximately 1,800 feet long. On the Vermont side, the new structure will begin on Vermont Route 142 - about 1,000 feet south of the current intersection of VT 142 and NH 119. The new configuration will connect to NH 119 in New Hampshire east of the George's Field Road/NH 119 intersection. The project is expected to be done by fall of 2024.