BRATTLEBORO — Superior Court Judge John Treadwell will have to decide whether burglary and arson charges against a developmentally disabled man should be dismissed after 18 years.
The issue was discussed Friday in Brattleboro criminal court, as the attorney for Arthur Parker, who is charged with burglarizing and then setting fire to a house in Westminster back in 2004, argued the case should be dismissed.
Attorney Sara Kagle argued that the charges against Parker should be dropped in the interests of justice, and that a trial after 18 years would be close to impossible.
Parker, who Kagle said is developmentally disabled, now lives with a family. She said he suffers “anxiety” because of the criminal charges, which are still on the books.
But Windham County Deputy State’s Attorney David Gartenstein told the judge that the victim in the case deserved some justice too, and that she’s been waiting 18 years, too. He has asked for Parker to be examined to see if he’s competent to stand trial now.
Competency examinations, due to a severe backlog at the Department of Mental Health, now have a waiting list of about a month, Gartenstein said.
Two years after the 2004 fire, a court-ordered exam concluded Parker was not competent, according to Friday’s hearing. What happened between 2004 and 2021, when Kagle filed her motion for dismissal, is not clear.
Gartenstein said the intersection of the criminal justice system and the mental health system is flawed, and that county prosecutors are kept in the dark about defendants who are hospitalized and then discharged by the Department of Mental Health.
Parker’s case is the just the latest of several cases recently in Windham Superior Court dealing with defendants with mental health issues, and the lack of timely mental health evaluations.
Treadwell said he had several speedy trial challenges to decide.
Gartenstein said Parker caused close to $152,000 in damage to the home on Forest Road. It isn’t clear whether the fire destroyed the home.
Parker was discharged from supervision by the Department of Mental Health in 2020, according to Kagle. Kagle said the state — meaning the prosecutor’s office, is “misusing” its power over Parker.
The criminal and mental health laws “are fundamentally not up to the task of responding to the risks here,” Gartenstein told the court. There are no consequences when a defendant doesn’t seek mental health treatment, he said.
He pointed out that Parker was not jailed after he was arraigned, and when his case was in limbo.
The judge said that he had five or six cases seeking dismissal because of speedy trial issues, and he said he took the Parker motion under advisement.