BRATTLEBORO — Mark Speno will lead the Windham Southeast Supervisory Union next year as the search for a superintendent to succeed Andy Skarzynski takes place.
The announcement came in a news release issued Thursday stating the WSESU board chose Speno as the interim superintendent beginning immediately and serving through June 30.
“As we enter the new-normal of a post-pandemic school year in the fall, we look forward to Mark’s leadership and innovation,” WSESU Board Chairwoman Kerry Amidon said in the news release. “He is known by the educational leadership team as having a student-centered approach and belief in a distributive leadership model. Parents have been amazed at the foundation he provides that allows students and families to navigate their educational journeys with success and confidence.”
Speno, who was recognized last year as a National Distinguished Principal by the National Association of Elementary School Principals, has spent eight years at Green Street School. He started his career at the school as a teacher from 1999 through 2008, and also served as principal of Vernon Elementary School for five years and a school administrator in the Chesterfield, N.H.
WSESU schools span Brattleboro, Dummerston, Guilford, Putney and Vernon.
Amidon told the Reformer she would anticipate the board will meet in the fall to discuss how to go about a search.
“We did this well over a year ago,” she said. “We have that process documented. I think I would begin the conversation with, ‘Let’s review what we did and make decisions how we move forward.’”
Speno said he will continue in both roles until he finds a replacement for Green Street School. All personnel decisions are made by the superintendent.
"My goals are to collaborate with administrators, school staff and school boards to maximize our resources to support all of our students' growth," Speno said. "As I have done my entire career, work relentlessly to develop systems and programs that lead to increased student engagement. It's all about the students, what can we do to continuously better serve all of our students."
Like the previous search, Amidon expects to seek a lot of community involvement.
“It’s always a good move to have an open and transparent process that people can get behind,” she said.
Amidon said she cannot get too much into how the board decided on Speno since talks occurred during executive session.
“I feel confident that our five-member board did their due diligence and we have found the right candidate to move us forward during the year,” Amidon said.
Last month, Skarzynski announced he would be stepping down as superintendent to be with his family in Connecticut after about 15 months on the job. He told the Reformer he had taken a position at a large educational service center working directly with schools.
“When we began the search process in early 2020, none of us could have predicted the challenging year that lay ahead,” Amidon said at the time. “As superintendent, Andy has led an exceptional team of staff and administrators, always keeping the focus on our students while deftly navigating our schools through a difficult time. It was a pleasure serving on the board with Andy as superintendent and he will be missed.”