CHESTERFIELD, N.H. — A Spofford Lake property owner said he would drop his appeal in the New Hampshire Supreme Court of a Zoning Board of Adjustment decision if the Board of Selectmen would agree to resolve the issue on its own. The offer was made during a meeting Wednesday night.
Board Chairman Gary Winn told the property owner, Rob Sugarman, that he could not even comment on such a request without consulting with the town's attorney.
"Once it left the hands of the code enforcement officer, it's been out of our hands ..." said Winn. "We need to ask questions before we can make a response that's appropriate."
In November 2019, Sugarman received a notice of violation from the code enforcement officer, notifying him that by installing pavers on his property he exceeded impermeable lot coverage by more than 10 percent. The CEO also notified Sugarman that he had done so without applying for a permit from the town. The notice of violation ordered Sugarman to remove the pavers or face a daily fine of $550.
Sugarman appealed the CEO's notice twice to the Zoning Board, which each time denied the appeal. Sugarman then appealed to the Cheshire Superior Court twice, where again his appeals were denied. On Aug. 20, Sugarman's attorney, Michael Bentley, filed an appeal with the N.H. Supreme Court, which has not yet scheduled hearings.
No fines are being levied while Sugarman's appeal is being heard.
"This has gone on too long," said Sugarman. "We have to be able to talk to each other ... to engage in a dialogue without worrying about your words being used against you in a court of law. Could we at least agree it's in the best interests of the town ... to resolve this. If we agree this evening to compromise as quickly as possible, I pledge to remove my motion from the Supreme Court."
Two days earlier, on Monday night, Sugarman went before the Planning Board and asked the board members if they would support a change to the town's zoning ordinance to allow permeable paver systems in the lake district.
Board Chairman James Corliss told Sugarman, who owns a lakeside home at 217 Route 9A, that while the board was willing to listen to his presentation, it would be making no comments whatsoever because his appeal was being litigated in the Supreme Court.
In April 2019, Joy Street LLC, which is the legal ownership name of the property, applied to the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services for permission to add 504 square feet of pavers. Instead, Joy Street actually added 3,769 square feet of pavers. Sugarman applied to the DES for an amended permit, which DES approved in October 2019.
However, Joy Street never applied to the town for a local permit and when the town's code enforcement officer learned of the project, he issued a cease-and-desist order. According to town ordinances, impermeable coverage cannot exceed 20 percent of the total property. The completed project measured 31.8 percent, according to court documents.
The town's zoning ordinance, which doesn't even recognize permeable pavers, defines impermeable coverage as "[a]ll that horizontal area of a lot, parcel or tract due to manmade alterations to the natural surface of the land, including structures, parking lot and driveway areas or other development. All area beneath a structure is impervious."
However, the state defines and allows for a pervious paver system that has a top layer of impervious bricks, a permeable filling between the bricks, and a sublayer of aggregate that allows stormwater to infiltrate into the ground, rather than running off right into a water body, such as Spofford Lake.
"Impervious surface means any modified surface that cannot effectively absorb or infiltrate water," states a Protected Shoreline FAQ issued by the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services. "Examples of impervious surfaces include, but are not limited to, roofs and decks and unless designed to effectively absorb or infiltrate water, patios, and paved, gravel, or crushed stone driveways, parking areas, and walkways."
During his presentations on Monday and Wednesday nights, Sugarman said he had a petition to put a zoning amendment before voters on Town Meeting day next year.
The amendment, if approved, would change the definitions of impermeable coverage and impervious surfaces and replace them with the definition in the Shoreland Water Quality Protection Act.
Sugarman's proposed ordinance can be put on the warrant for Town Meeting next year if he presents a petition to the Board of Selectmen signed by at least 50 of the town's 2,565 registered voters. He told the Board of Selectmen that so far, the petition has 60 signatures.
"Keeping this battle going is not in anybody's best interests," Sugarman said on Wednesday night. "Would this board be amenable to having a dialogue if our motion the Supreme Court was withdrawn?"
Sugarman described his offer as "an olive branch" to the town.
"I don't think we want to get into horse trading at this point," said Winn.
Board members Fran Shippee and Kelli Hanzalik both agreed with Winn.
Sugarman argued, as does his appeal to the Supreme Court, that the town ordinance requires an applicant to comply with both the town regulations and those outlined in the Shoreland Protection Act.
"It's impossible to comply with both the town and the DES description of impervious surfaces," he said. "One says we recognize certain surfaces and the other one says just the opposite. How do we comply with both?"
Amending the ordinance to include the state's description would solve the problem, said Sugarman.
"We aren't bad people," he said. "We didn't intend to break the rules. We were convinced we were in compliance."
The Sugarmans also replaced their paved driveway with a permeable paver system, "at an astronomical cost," he said, which was not an issue because they replaced a surface that was already there.
"By replacing the driveway with pavers, we reduced the impervious coverage by 3,400 square feet," he said. Adding in the rest of the pavers, he argued, they had reduced runoff from their property by 90 percent.
"Our property could be a model for the town, not a problem," said Sugarman, reminding the board it had recently established a watershed committee tasked with protecting the waters of Spofford Lake. "It is my firm belief that one of the first things that committee is going to do is recommend a system like this."
The Board of Selectmen could have asked the Zoning Board to reconsider its decision, but according to Chapter 677 of New Hampshire's planning and zoning statute on rehearings and appeals, the request had to have been made 30 days after the Zoning Board's decision was rendered.
In 2014, the Board of Selectmen appealed a decision by the Zoning Board that granted a variance allowing Nine A LLC permission to replace Spofford Hall with a five-lot cluster development on six of the 30 acres it owns straddling Route 9A. The Zoning Board held a rehearing but voted again in favor of the variance. As a result, the Board of Selectmen appealed to the Superior Court, and five years later, the court ruled in favor of the Zoning Board, resulting in the demolition of Spofford Hall.