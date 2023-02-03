BRATTLEBORO — Spoon Agave's campaign for Select Board is about really digging into the issues at hand.
"Let's sit down and talk about who we are, what we have, what are our problems, what does the future look like to us right now?" he said.
Agave is seeking a one-year seat on the Select Board in the March 7 election. His opponents are incumbent Jessica Gelter, Peter "Fish" Case, Franz Reichsman, and Sam Stevens.
In 2005, Agave served a one-year term on the board. He also has been on the Brattleboro Town School Board, Development Review Board, Planning Commission, Traffic and Safety Committee, Town Finance Committee and Charter Revision Commission.
Agave stressed the importance of having "good information" when making decisions. He said community members are seeking integrity from the board.
"When you bring out the truth in a problem, the solutions often come with it," he said. "And I think conversely, if you don't have good information, you can't agree on good solutions."
Agave said the board investigates contracts to see if they are in the best interest of the town, so it "didn't violate any laws or any protocols" in ending its relationship with Rescue Inc. and partnering with Golden Cross Ambulance Service as the town explores adopting a fire/EMS model. He questions how widespread the opposition to changing providers is within the community.
"I had no problem, yet all of a sudden there was controversy," he said. "Municipalities have municipal ambulance services. Smaller municipalities almost always are tied to the fire departments, often in the same buildings, so there's nothing unusual about this. In fact, it's more the norm."
Agave said the next step is to talk in depth and determine the real issues at play. Referring to a recent report from the fire department, he recalled how the town had received two complaints about emergency medical services after responding to 1,200 calls.
"[F]or an entity taking over a business of that nature and complexity, [that] seems like quite an achievement," he said. "It seems like they did a superb job. Now, maybe there's something I don't know yet."
For determining how to approach issues of crime and safety, as well as guidelines for the Community Safety Fund, Agave plans to check in with Police Chief Norma Hardy to see her thoughts. He said after about two years on the job, Hardy should "feel pretty settled and in control and have a pretty good idea of what goes on in this town."
"I'd like to get her opinion," he said. "Now, I know before I even talk to her, a primary issue is going to be that the force is so badly understaffed and I would imagine that should be everyone's concern. But that leads for me to the obvious question: Why is it understaffed?"
Agave cited potential reasons such as the challenges of the job and burnout. He said he worries the town could lose the police chief "if she feels the situation is untenable or unresolvable, whatever."
"If it is stressing her out or wearing her out," he said, "she'll find another job."
Agave said his role on the board would be to help the town make good decisions.
"I want the people in this town to always believe that their leadership is making good decisions and that is a skill," he said.
He has major doubts about the democracy behind the power structure of Robert's Rules of Order used by the board, and the control the board chairperson has over meetings and agenda setting. Despite that, he expressed a strong desire to have the community at the decision-making table.
When it comes to the housing crisis, Agave supports talking as a community about whether it has any obligations. He recounted how in earlier Brattleboro history, the town supported its poor not via social service organizations like now but in more direct ways.
"Besides for the fact that we have such a lousy economy in this town and don't have enough jobs and can't provide people with the help so that they can genuinely get back on their feet, we also have climate refugees coming in," he said, describing how people from areas with higher incomes are paying more for housing and driving out locals. "This is the reality. This is what's happening."
Agave said he doesn't have "any magic answers" to the issues facing Brattleboro.
"All I can do is try to get at the truth and that means that everybody talking about the information agrees that the information that we have sounds like the truth," he said. "It's not up to me to say what the truth is. We need to agree what the truth is."
Agave, who chairs the Progressive Party for both Brattleboro and Windham County, said he looks at things through a human rights/social justice/community lens.