SPRINGFIELD — Steve Neratko, who left the town of Dover earlier this year for a job with the town of Springfield, was fired as town manager Monday night after an unusual public hearing.
Neratko, who was the economic development director for Dover for three years, failed to move to Springfield in the six months since he was hired, a violation of his contract and the Springfield Town Charter. Neratko was sworn in as manager on April 1.
But while the emphasis during the hearing was on the residency requirement, it was clear during the Zoom hearing that other factors, including accessibility and responsiveness, were at play with the board’s unanimous decision to fire Neratko. More than 80 people attended the virtual hearing.
Neratko and his attorney, Aimee Goddard of Brattleboro, were the only ones to speak in his defense during the hour-long hearing, after which the Select Board went into closed door “deliberative” session. Board members emerged after about 30 minutes, and then voted to fire Neratko. Monday night’s hearing was held at Neratko’s request as he appealed his earlier notice of termination.
Goddard only called Neratko, and then Walter Martone, chairman of the Springfield Select Board, who was forced to step down from running the hearing to talk about his interactions with Neratko.
Martone said that he had talked “constantly” with Neratko about his progress in finding a home and moving to Springfield, with little or no progress.
Neratko countered by saying Martone did not mention it.
Several town employees, including the manager’s administrative assistant Brian Benoit, Police Chief Mark Fountain and Parks and Recreation Director Andy Bladyka, all said Neratko was difficult to reach and often didn’t return cell phone calls.
Benoit, who works part-time on an 8 a.m. to noon shift, said that several emergencies involving racist graffiti in public places came up and he was not able to get ahold of Neratko. Neratko often did not let Benoit know his schedule and didn’t come in to the office by noon.
Fountain and Bladyka, both longtime employees, said that being able to reach the manager after-hours, either in person at his home or via phone, was key to the town’s smooth operation, and had happened with previous managers.
Neratko replaced Tom Yennerell, who had served as Springfield’s manager for five years and announced his retirement last year. He is currently the interim manager in Thetford.
Town Attorney Stephen Ankuda had called several town employees and community leaders to testify about Neratko, and the importance of having a town administrator live in town.
Neratko said that he and his wife had looked at dozens of homes for sale in Springfield, and had made offers on several of them, only to have any possible deal fall through after inspections.
He said the coronavirus pandemic had made visiting real estate very difficult given his wife’s health, and he said the six-month requirement was unreasonable because of the pandemic.
Town employees testified that it was difficult to get ahold of Neratko, who continued to live in East Dover, and noted that he didn’t return phone messages left on his cell phone, and also kept an erratic schedule at the town office.
East Dover is about an hour’s drive from Springfield, and is home to the Mount Snow Resort. While in Dover, he worked on housing and recreation issues. Neratko was the director of planning and zoning for the city of Allentown, Pa., before coming to Dover in 2017, and also held a similar position in Dunkirk, N.Y. He has a bachelor’s degree from the State University of New York, Fredonia, and was working toward his master’s degree.
Ironically, Springfield voters on Nov. 3 approved a charter amendment which would have done away with the residency requirement for the manager. The Vermont Legislature has to approve any amendments to Springfield’s town charter before they go into effect, Martone pointed out.