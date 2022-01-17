SPRINGFIELD — A 39-year-old Springfield man was arrested over the weekend and charged with the armed robbery of the Allen Brothers Farm Market in Westminster, as well as two robberies in Springfield.
Samuel Colby was arrested Friday evening and is being held pending his arraignment in court, according to a release from Springfield police.
Colby is also facing federal charges, according to the release.
Springfield Police Chief Mark Fountain said the U.S. Attorney's Office would be prosecuting the case against Colby.
Colby is a suspect in the Allen Brothers robbery on Jan. 6 in Westminster, as well as a similar armed robbery at the Circle K truck stop at Exit 7 in Springfield and the Jan. 10 armed robbery of the People's United bank on Main Street in Springfield. In all three cases, surveillance cameras caught the robber wearing a distinctive black Adidas sweatshirt.
Colby was also arrested in Bellows Falls on Nov. 1 and charged with possession of heroin after he was pulled over for a traffic stop during the early morning hours.
He was also charged for burglary of an occupied dwelling in Springfield in 2018.
Fountain said the case was solved thanks to the cooperation of the Springfield police, the Vermont State Police and the FBI.