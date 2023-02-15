BRATTLEBORO — A Springfield man is heading to prison after pleading guilty to driving under the influence for a third time.
Edward Lamphere, 50, entered the plea during a hearing Tuesday in Windham Superior Court, Criminal Division. He admitted he committed the crime on June 1, 2022 in Rockingham after being convicted of the same offense in 2018 and 1997.
Lamphere was stopped on Interstate 91 in Rockingham and told a trooper he had been drinking with someone in Bellows Falls before he was stopped, according to an affidavit. He was said to be unsteady and stumbling when he exited the vehicle.
Judge Jennifer Barrett said the plea agreement calls for him to serve 14 days in prison and three years on probation. She noted the maximum penalty for a third DUI is five years in jail.
“Sir, a DUI three is an incredibly serious offense,” Barrett told Lamphere. “You could kill somebody when you’re out driving like that. A third time is really inexcusable.”
Defense attorney Theodore Kramer said Lamphere plans to go to Southern State Correctional Facility on March 1.
“Bring ID and be sober,” Deputy State’s Attorney Johns Congdon said.