BENNINGTON — A Springfield, Vt., man with connections to several violent and drug-related crimes in Vermont and New Hampshire, including a murder last year on Pleasant Street in Bennington, pleaded guilty to felony unlawful mischief for being part of a duo stealing a catalytic converter last spring in Readsboro.
Jesse Jay LaFlam Sr., 50, pleaded guilty Monday to his part in the July 2021 catalytic converter theft. He was sentenced to one year and one day with credit for time served — to run concurrently with an unrelated sentence he is serving in New Hampshire. A second count of grand larceny was dismissed as part of the deal with prosecutors.
According to a police affidavit, LaFlam and another individual broke into an auto repair shop on Main Street in Readsboro. When the shop owner approached the suspects, they attempted to run him over with their car. The shop owner told police that he observed a male run away from a black Cadillac Escalade parked in his lot. The male appeared to be carrying something bulky in his arms. The owner fired two warning shots.
The owner and police soon discovered that the catalytic converter had been cut from the Escalade. A palm print left on the Escalade floorboard at the theft scene contained DNA that was linked through CODIS to LaFlam, who was on probation in Vermont at the time of the theft and under GPS monitoring. He was arrested soon after.
Vermont State Police say LaFlam was one of the four suspects accused of a kidnapping in Springfield, Vt., last August. Another of the four, Patrick Mullinex, was shot to death in Bennington a couple of days later on Pleasant Street.
According to a police affidavit in the kidnapping, LaFlam, Christopher Merritt, 40, of Springfield, Zachary Russell, 25, of Bennington, and Mullinnex, 38, of Springfield, entered a Stanley Road residence in Springfield early Saturday morning and restrained several people inside at gunpoint, including three young children.
Police say the four men forced Michael Myers, 30, from the apartment at gunpoint and took him to a residence on a rural dirt road in Chester, where they bound, beat, and robbed him of several hundred dollars in cash.
Court papers state that Myers eventually escaped with the help of other people in that residence. Four days later, Mullinex, who police confirmed was one of the four kidnappers, was shot to death in a Bennington apartment.
Police accused Raul Cardona, 28, of Springfield, Massachusetts, of being the shooter in that homicide.
LaFlam has a criminal history in Vermont and New Hampshire dating back to 1991. Court documents show LaFlam has eight previous felony convictions in Windsor County. His criminal history tags him as a “habitual offender,” which would enhance any potential sentences in new felony convictions to up to life in prison. Unlawful mischief is a misdemeanor in Vermont.
LaFlam currently has several unresolved cases pending in Vermont, in both Bennington and Windsor counties, including kidnapping, assault, burglary into an occupied dwelling, interference with emergency workers, vehicle operation without owner’s consent, grand larceny, unlawful mischief, and several violations of probation. He is currently in custody in New Hampshire on parole violations.