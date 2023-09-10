BROCKWAYS MILLS — A 70-year-old Springfield woman died Sunday afternoon after she apparently jumped from the railroad trestle over the Brockways Mills gorge into the Williams River.
More than a dozen firefighters and rescue workers from several area fire departments, along with Vermont State Police responded to the call, and brought the woman's body out of the gorge, just as a torrential rainstorm let loose Sunday afternoon. Police did not identify the woman, pending notification of next of kin.
Rockingham Volunteer Fire Chief Kevin Kingsbury said firefighters used a series of ropes and a Stokes basket to bring her body out of the Williams River gorge.
Kingsbury said firefighters had to work slowly because of the wet and slippery conditions.
Bellows Falls Fire Chief Shaun McGinnis, who was also at the scene, said that area fire departments train for just such emergencies, and Rockingham, Bellows Falls and Walpole, N.H., departments have a rescue team trained to do rope rescues.
Members of the woman's family and friends came to the scene.
Vermont State Police Sgt. Kevin Hughes said VSP Detective Kelsey Knapp would be conducting an investigation.