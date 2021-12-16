MANCHESTER — Southern Vermont at the crossroads of fall and winter can mean only one thing: random, crazy weather.
Meteorologists expected the highs Thursday to break records for seasonal warmth, Accuweather said.
That doesn’t upset Geoff Hatheway, co-owner and operator of the 709-acre Magic Mountain Ski Area in Londonderry, who said he doesn’t let the wonky weather — like Thursday’s 60-plus degrees — grind his gears. In fact, he expects the weather to go haywire this time of year.
“This is New England and specifically Vermont. Last year, this time, we had 3 feet of snow. This year, it’s 60 degrees. We’ve been through this every year. It comes and goes,” Hatheway said Thursday. “It’s just part of the deal when you’re up here in Southern Vermont. What’s the old saying about the weather? Wait five minutes ...”
Hatheway and his silent Magic partners are optimistic that the December rush to the mountains will be on, despite the warm spike.
“This won’t hurt the holiday period, so It’s not the end of the world,” Hatheway said. “We always look on the sunny side. Even when it’s 60 degrees and sunny.”
The coming weekend’s weather gives Hatheway reason to be a glass-half-full kind of guy. Accuweather reported that Thursday’s warmth will begin dissipating by Friday morning. A cold front moving through the Northeast on Thursday night will cut short the record-challenging warmth, as temps inch closer to normal for December, according to Accuweather.
Come Saturday, low pressure will develop along the front, and an area of high pressure in Quebec will funnel colder air into Vermont. This will lead to the potential for snow, which Hatheway is banking on for his opening day on Saturday.
“Literally, this coming weekend it’s going to snow 6 to 10 inches. Then it’s cold all next week, and we’re back to making snow,” Hatheway said.
In Bennington County, lower elevations will see an accumulation of 1 to 3 inches, according to the National Weather Service, which issued a hazardous weather advisory on Thursday.
In Windham County, snow and sleet accumulation of 1 to 3 inches is possible, according to the service.
The service reported low confidence in prediction of amounts and types of precipitation in its advisory, which was issued early Thursday morning.
There is a possibility that a storm track along the northern U.S. will tap into enough cold air to produce snow next week, increasing the odds for a white Christmas, said AccuWeather senior meteorologist Dan Pydynowski, in a report Thursday.
Even without a significant accumulation of natural snow, lower and more seasonable temperatures should allow many ski resorts to make snow, especially at night, Pydynowski said.
Conditions by the end of the weekend and into next week will trend closer to normal in the entire region, the meteorologist said.
"Although there does not appear to be any true Arctic air in the offing for the Northeast for the days leading up to Christmas, it will feel much more like December with temperatures generally within a few degrees of normal," Pydynowski said.
Meanwhile, on Thursday, most of New England experienced springlike warmth and as far north as Burlington, the city was projected to break its record of 54, a temp that’s held since 1982.
In Manchester, temps peaked near 60 in the afternoon, as walkers, workers and shoppers stripped off some layers for their springlike, fall and near-winter day.