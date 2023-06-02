Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

PHOTOS: Springtime cool down

BRATTLEBORO — As temperatures soar into the mid-90s, people voyage to the West River to seek some relief from the heat while enjoying the sunny weather.

Photographer / Multimedia Editor

Has been working as a photojournalist since 2007, before moving into newspapers, he worked with an NGO called Project HOPE. He then went to work for the Press and Sun-Bulletin in New York, and then in New England working for the Brattleboro Reformer.