Jake Ires, from Windham, Vt, and Camilla Shapiro, of Marlboro, Vt., leap into the West River in Brattleboro from a dock maintained by the Brattleboro Outing Club as temperatures rise into the mid-90s on Thursday, June 1, 2023.
Chris Hart, of Brattleboro, sits on a dock maintained by the Brattleboro Outing Club as her dog, Finnegan, leaps into the West River in Brattleboro as temperatures rise into the mid-90s on Thursday, June 1, 2023.
Jake Ires, from Windham, Vt, relaxes on a dock maintained by the Brattleboro Outing Club as temperatures rise into the mid-90s on Thursday, June 1, 2023.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
People have fun rowing on the West River in Brattleboro as temperatures rise into the mid-90s on Thursday, June 1, 2023.
BRATTLEBORO — As temperatures soar into the mid-90s, people voyage to the West River to seek some relief from the heat while enjoying the sunny weather.
Has been working as a photojournalist since 2007, before moving into newspapers, he worked with an NGO called Project HOPE. He then went to work for the Press and Sun-Bulletin in New York, and then in New England working for the Brattleboro Reformer.