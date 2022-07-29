BELLOWS FALLS — This spring’s sprinkler malfunction and resulting water damage, along with the discovery of mold, has resulted in a permanent change to some classrooms at the Saxtons River Elementary School.
The art and music rooms will be moved to classrooms in the older wing of the school, which were flooded but have since been cleaned up and repaired. New flooring will be installed next month, school officials said.
After the sprinkler flood, Grades 3 and 4 had moved temporarily into the art and music rooms, as their rooms were uninhabitable.
Those grades will be staying in the art and music classrooms permanently. They are on the second floor of the new wing of the school, said Superintendent Andrew Haas last week.
Art and music will move into the repaired classrooms in the old wing of the school.
Haas said the water damage and mold had been cleaned up. He said that while work had begun immediately to clean up after the flooding, mold likely from previous leaks was discovered.
“Grey to brown and black staining consistent with past water leakage, mold growth or conditions that could support mold growth was observed,” Haas noted in an email, quoting from a report on the problem.
The sprinkler leak in early March initially sent the school back to remote learning, since the sprinkler system wasn’t operational. The leak in the attic of the 1915 wing soaked the insulation, and water leaked into the classrooms below and eventually into the basement.
Cleanup started immediately by ServPro, a professional cleanup firm.
But the switch in classrooms didn’t sit well with retired Saxtons River teacher Wendy O’Dette, a longtime Bellows Falls resident who now lives in Westminster.
O’Dette told the Rockingham School Board last week that Rockingham voters back in 2005 had approved the bond that paid for the renovations to the Saxtons River school, and that included plans that the art and music teachers would get larger classrooms with more storage for their subject matter.
As O’Dette pointed out, the music teacher needs space for dozens of ukeleles and other musical instruments, and the art teachers also needs lots of space for materials and art work.
O’Dette said that music and art programs do need a lot more space than a typical classroom, and she said she was concerned that the move signified less commitment to art and music.
The School Board thanked O’Dette, but made no comment on the issue.
Haas said later that he and Saxtons River Principal Laura Hazard had discussed the situation earlier and agreed that making the temporary move permanent was a good idea.
Last week, Jim DeBelle, the school district’s director of maintenance, said that the mold cleanup was complete, and that new flooring would be installed soon.
Haas said the cleanup and repairs were covered by the school district’s insurance.