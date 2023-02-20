BRATTLEBORO — A formal hiring process is set to begin soon for the principal position at Brattleboro Union High School.
"This week, heading into February break, we will be advertising the principal position for BUHS for next school year," Superintendent Mark Speno said at the Windham Southeast School District Board meeting last Tuesday. "This is an opportunity to go through a process and provide some real stability in how we're running the high school."
Currently, the high school has four administrators, one of whom is serving as interim principal. Speno said the plan is to submit an advertisement for the principal position before the weekend.
Speno anticipates the process will be similar to the one used to hire Putney Central School Principal Jon Sessions last year. Sessions, who previously served as assistant principal at Academy School in West Brattleboro, told the Reformer the process consisted of multiple rounds of interviews with committees made up of Putney Central staff members, parents and community members, School Board members and administrators from around the district.
"In total," he said, "I would estimate that there were in the area of 75 to 100 folks involved in the interview process for the position at Putney Central."
Cassie Damkoehler has been serving as interim principal at the high school this school year. Last spring, she went from being dean of students to assistant principal after former principal Steve Perrin went out on an explained leave of absence in April.
Perrin was fired in November. School officials had acknowledged in October a report in the Commons weekly newspaper detailing a former student’s allegations of unwanted sexual and romantic advances from Perrin over several years at the high school, starting in 2010 and recently reported to authorities.
Prior to BUHS, Damkoehler worked at Greenfield High School in Massachusetts. She was a special education teacher for years, then worked as a special education coordinator.
Damkoehler told the Reformer she plans to apply for the permanent principal position.
"I have been very vocal that I feel it is important for it to be a transparent process that involves the voices of all of our important stakeholders," she said. "My team and I have made some positive change, but there is much more work to be done."
In the event there's a candidate the community feels would be more effective, Damkoehler said she would "gladly resume an assistant principal role and be happy to work with that person."
"This collaborative model of leadership should be what continues to improve BUHS," she said. "We have a great community and I just want to ensure the focus stays on equity, diversity, restorative practices, and social Justice, as we continue to move in the right direction."