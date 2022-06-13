BRATTLEBORO — Recent concerns that the Brattleboro Retreat was no longer offering outpatient financial assistance to low income patients are unfounded, said the interim CEO.
"Although you have been informed that financial assistance is no longer available to outpatients, I can assure you that this is not the case," Linda Rossi wrote in a notice to the community. "Our policies state that all patients are eligible to apply for financial assistance if needed."
According to information from Erik Rosenbauer, the Retreat's vice president of government relations, communications, marketing and emergency services, the Retreat conducted an internal review to determine where the incorrect information was coming from.
"The findings showed that misinformation was shared regarding changes to our existing policy," stated Rosenbauer in an email to the Reformer. "There was no change, however incorrect information was relayed. This misinformation was caused by a staffing change, but has now been addressed and corrected."
Alexander Raeburn, communications coordinator for the Vermont Department of Mental Health, said funding for mental health treatment "has become a complex issue" over the past couple of years.
"A lot of resources are being dedicated to these programs but a lot is changing," he said.
Raeburn said DMH followed up on a recent complaint and agreed with the Retreat that misinformation was shared that caused some confusion.
He also said that even though the state contracts with the Retreat for mental health care for Vermonters, "We don't have any control or major influence over their policy."
Rossi wrote in her note that staffing changes in the Retreat's finance department caused the misunderstanding.
The problem goes beyond the state of Vermont, wrote Deven, of Brattleboro, in an email to the Reformer. Deven asked that their last name not be used.
"A patient who requires both financial assistance due to being low income, but who is over the allowed Federal Poverty Limit of $13,590 annually, is not eligible for state of Vermont Medicaid," Deven wrote. "Due to this, even though for all intents and purposes they are impoverished and cannot afford healthcare, they have no recourse to continue psychiatric healthcare or psychological therapy."
"I realize the state representatives and senators have no control over this figure set by the federal government," wrote Deven. "However the local community, as well as the state representatives and senators, can be made aware of this looming local crisis and how it will affect the community in the coming months and years and be ready with action to aid those heading into crisis, both financially and with their mental health needs not being met."
Deven expressed concern that many people eligible for aid may not know there has been a change in recertification.
"As a person on SSDI/SSI, I get only one cost of living adjustment per year," Deven wrote. "Since 2018 when I started attending the clinic, I only had to apply once per year in late December before my living adjustment started."
The application process itself requires extensive paperwork, an advocate such as a social worker, and three bank statements from all financial institutions, among other documents, Deven wrote.
"The twice yearly application process could foreseeably be a hard task for some patients who have no social network or family, or who might not be able to pull together resources to complete it," wrote Deven.
Rosenbauer told the Reformer the Retreat's criteria for eligibility did not change, but the timing of the application process related to eligibility did change from 12 months to six months at the first of the year.
"The standard period for financial assistance is six months," he wrote, "but the policy does allow patients to ask for exceptions, which might allow someone to apply less frequently. I would suggest that they reach out to their financial counselor to request an exception to allow them to apply annually."
For information about the application process and to access other resources, Vermonters should call the Customer Support Center at 1-855-899-9600 or visit the Department of Vermont Health Access website at dvha.vermont.gov/apply.