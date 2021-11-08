BRATTLEBORO — Staffing issues are creating challenges throughout Windham Southeast Supervisory Union, forcing schools to rearrange where teachers might be spending their day on a moment’s notice.
“It’s probably the greatest issue we’re dealing with,” said Mark Speno, interim superintendent. “It’s often the school principal gets to school in the morning and he or she works with the administrative assistant and school nurse, and there’s the puzzle of moving people around so we’re supporting all of our kids. We’ve been able to do it but it’s been very taxing.”
The issue started this school year when classes returned to being fully in person rather than a mix of remote and live.
Kate Margaitis, interim principal at Green Street School, said staffing issues at the Brattleboro elementary became such a burden in the mornings that efforts have begun to start the day before. Still, sometimes an unexpected absence due to illness or COVID-19 symptoms requires on-the-spot changes.
“It’s been very hard on staff just trying to figure that out,” Margaitis said. “At Green Street, we’ve asked staff to start covering recess as well. So there’s more of a burden on teachers in terms of covering areas of need because we don’t have a full staff.”
Green Street School is in need of a librarian and two paraeducators. Recess and lunch duties are typically covered by paraeducators.
Margaitis recounted times where teachers reached out via email to find someone to watch a classroom so they could take a bathroom break. She also has covered portions of a day for a paraeducator.
Classroom teachers and paraeducators are being sought throughout Windham Southeast. In an effort to be proactive, the hope is to hire more staff than is needed for the school year.
“There’s not a ton of candidates out there,” Speno said, as other schools are experiencing similar struggles. “It’s very limited.”
Speno said a lot of teachers are retiring early out of concern for COVID-19 and the stress involved with teaching in a pandemic.
“I’m just super appreciative of our teaching staff for stepping up every day for kids,” he said. “And it is harder than previous years but we’re doing it and we just got to keep that perspective. We can do it and we will continue to do it. That’s what we’re here for.”
Finding substitute teachers is a big challenge. Speno said the supervisory union is actively advertising for substitute positions and interviewing candidates “very often.”
Margaitis said she believes some people who would normally serve as substitutes are worried about going into schools where the children aren’t vaccinated.
Finding crossing guards also has been difficult. Speno said a receptionist from the supervisory union is currently filling in when needed.
Mary Kaufmann, principal at Oak Grove School said her staff is “completely maxed out but they are all willing to help out when needed, especially when it means covering classes or other positions so that our students can have the most typical day possible under the circumstances.” The biggest challenge facing the Brattleboro elementary school is lack of substitute teachers.
“On a good day, we have one or two staff out,” Kaufmann said. “On a more typical day, it could be four or five or more. If we are lucky, we get one substitute on those days. I have been fortunate to find a substitute willing to come in each day. We always have something for her to do and it has been so helpful to have this building-based substitute. The downside is she is currently spending most of her time in a classroom where I still have an opening for a paraeducator. That is the one position in my regular staffing that is currently open.”
Kaufmann said when one staff member is pulled away from their regular job, that means something else isn’t getting done.
“But this is what we need to do to ensure the students are getting what they need,” she said. “This results in greater strain on the school staff on a regular basis.”
Guilford Central School Principal John Gagnon described experiencing “a tremendous challenge” in finding qualified, high-quality teachers. The school was unable to fill two classroom teaching positions and a special educator position before the start of the school year but recently hired for all three.
“For one classroom, we restructured and were able to provide the students with a certified teacher,” he said. “For the other classroom, we needed to rely on an uncredentialled sub to fill the position, with support in lesson planning from other teachers.”
Securing substitutes at the school has been “almost impossible,” Gagnon said.
Brattleboro Union High School has unfilled positions for a paraprofessional and an instructional coach. The daily challenge is in finding substitute teachers, Principal Steve Perrin said.
“We currently have a small, dedicated and reliable cohort of subs but we do still need to juggle coverage when teachers are absent,” he said.
Vernon Elementary School has “a lot of staff who do the work of two or more people on a daily basis,” Principal Mary Ross said. She called her staff “committed and hardworking,” and their work “truly inspiring,” but she worries about the long-term effects of putting extra demands on them.
Academy School struggles “to find coverage in at least one area almost every day,” Principal Kelly Dias said.
“Because of COVID, staff cannot come to school if they have any symptoms of illness,” she said. “In the past, we wouldn’t have thought twice about coming to work with a stuffy nose or a bit of a cough, but now we can’t. While this preserves the health and safety of our community, it also provides challenges.”
School staff are striving to provide students with consistency after returning to fully in-person instruction this year, Dias said.
“One piece of that is that they have their trusted adults each day,” she said. “It is hard to build and maintain relationships with students and to move forward academically without the ability to consistently come to work.”
Dias said she’s “so impressed and amazed” by the flexibility of school staff but added, “We are all fragile and working through new challenges each day.”
One of the biggest difficulties involves having some students learning remotely due to quarantine requirements. That leads to challenges in “introducing new content and keeping a momentum of learning going,” Dias said.