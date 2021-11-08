BELLOWS FALLS — The stained glass window “The Parable of the Sower” will be saved after all.
A group of Bellows Falls residents, aided by a construction crew from The Basin Farm in Westminster, are expected to remove the window from the former Methodist meeting house at 66 Atkinson Street and place it for display at the Bellows Falls train station.
The dilapidated building, which used to house Meeting Waters YMCA, is currently owned by the town of Rockingham and slated for demolition since it is considered unsafe and a public hazard. The town voted last month to spend money to save the stained glass window and the church’s steeple, but costs had proved those plans to be impractical or impossible.
Gary Fox, the town’s development director, said he is acting as a private citizen to help save the window, through the non-profit organization Destination Bellows Falls.
Several other Bellows Falls residents, including Rockingham Select Board member Elijah Zimmer, as well as an anonymous donor, are working to come up with the money for the contractor and a lift.
The lift is needed to remove the large window, crate it, and move to the train station, said Fox and Walter Wallace, the town’s part-time historic preservation coordinator.
Wallace said Monday that the work to remove the window would start Wednesday morning, and then the window would be taken to the train station for display, some cleaning and hopefully fundraising for restoration.
A fundraising effort on GoFundMe was posted over the weekend by Alisa Miller of Bellows Falls. But Fox said it still had to be linked to a 501c3 organization for people to benefit from a tax break. He said that would be done shortly so that people could donate.
The immediate costs are $800 in labor to remove the window and another $800 to $1,000 to rent the equipment necessary to lift it out of its perch in the front of the former Methodist church.
The cost of restoring the window, the only major stained glass window left in the former church, is about $60,000, Wallace said.
Wallace, who stressed that no town taxes are being used in the rescue project, said the financial incentive for the town to save the stained glass window disappeared when a researcher from the U.S. Library of Congress determined that the Lamb Glass Studios of New York City had dealings with only three Methodist churches in Vermont, and the Bellows Falls church was not one of them.
The stained glass window, which fronted on Atkinson Street, is believed to have been installed in the 1880s, when the 1830s Methodist church went through an ambitious expansion, raising the building a story to add meeting space downstairs. The other stained glass windows in the sanctuary were sold off long ago.
The church most recently was home to the Missing Waters YMCA, which sold the dilapidated building to a Bellows Falls man for $1 back in 2017. Christopher Glennon had hoped to turn the building into a community arts center.
The window is large and heavy, both Fox and Wallace said. It measures about 14 feet tall and eight feet wide, Wallace said. Fox estimated it could weigh as much as 1,000 pounds.
“It’s very challenging to move,” he said.
He said that while the town has a big bucket loader, it does not reach to the height of the window, so a special lift and loader has to be located and rented.
“They’ve been great pitching in,” he said. “They have the skills to do this.”