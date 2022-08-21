STAMFORD — A 71-year-old Stamford woman was arrested Saturday at the scene of a believed hit-and-run on Main Road, according to state police.
Stamford Fire and other rescue units responded to 2291 Main Road shortly after midnight. Police were told that a truck had just hit a person and continued driving away. A trooper was able to catch up to the vehicle, identified as a 2012 GMC Sierra, and stop it.
The driver, identified as Bette Arnold of Stamford, was suspected to be under the influence of intoxicants and asked to perform Field Sobriety Exercises, Vermont State Police said in a news release.
Police said she displayed several signs of impairment and provided a preliminary breath test showed she was over double the limit of .08 percent blood alcohol content. Arnold was placed into custody and transported to the Wilmington Police Department for further processing and testing.
Arnold was later released with a citation to appear in Bennington County Superior Court, Criminal Division, to answer to the charge of driving under the influence.
The person struck by Arnold’s vehicle did not sustain injuries.