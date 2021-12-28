BELLOWS FALLS -- The 40th anniversary of the Star Hotel fire that took the lives of two young Bellows Falls firefighters will be marked Wednesday night with a special memorial service.
Bellows Falls Fire Chief Shaun McGinnis said the service will be held at the new Brown-Fuller Memorial Park in downtown Bellows Falls, starting at 6 p.m.
He said he will open the service with remarks about the 40th anniversary, and that Larry Clark, the fire department's historian, will also give an address.
"We will be ringing the bells in honor," the chief said, and the Firefighters' Prayer will also be recited. "We're giving them their proper respect," he said.
The two young firefighters, Terry Brown and Dana Fuller, died on the night of Dec. 29, 1981, as they were searching the derelict Star Hotel in downtown Bellows Falls for elderly residents believed to be trapped in the burning building.
The two firefighters themselves were rescued by fellow firefighters after they were discovered missing. However, their air packs had been used up and the two men died of smoke inhalation. Their deaths prompted statewide changes in fire scene safety protocol and state building inspection programs.
McGinnis said the fire department has traditionally held a memorial service every five years to mark the loss of the two men, and this year marked the first time the park, which was completed and dedicated in October, will be used for the commemoration.
In conjunction with National Fire Prevention Week, the park was dedicated amid a fundraising campaign centered around an original 90-minute documentary made by staff at FACT TV about the Star Hotel fire, "Called to Duty."
McGinnis said the fire department continues to fundraise, and that some details of the park are still not completed, but not for lack of trying.
He said Clark's commemoration will be engraved on a large piece of black granite that will be incorporated into the center of the park. He said the department has been trying to have the granite plaque made and installed for over a year, but getting the black granite has been difficult.
Bellows Falls Village President Deborah Wright said an anonymous donor has come forward to help pay for other finishing touches at the park, including more benches.
"In the spring, we'll see some additional benches," she said, noting the fire department, which spearheaded the building of the park with the help of a lot of volunteers, has plans for some additions.
"I think it's a great addition to our downtown and it will get a lot more use ... once we are past COVID. Are we ever going to get past COVID?" she said.
There are lots of uses for the Brown-Fuller Parker, she said, from Christmas caroling to summer events like concerts.
"It's a place to sit and visit with neighbors. I think it's been positive for the downtown," Wright said.