Brattleboro, VT (05301)

Today

Cloudy with snow. Low near 15F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 8 to 12 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Cloudy with snow. Low near 15F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 8 to 12 inches of snow expected.