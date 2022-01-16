MONTPELIER — The Agency of Education and the Department of Health are issuing new guidance about school testing and quarantine protocols in a program called Test at Home, which will shift more of the responsibility to families as more rapid tests are put in their hands.
“These changes, which go into effect as soon as schools have the tests necessary to implement them, are designed to allow students and staff to remain safely in the classroom as much as possible,” states an announcement made Friday. “This new approach addresses the current state of the pandemic in Vermont by allowing schools to respond more quickly, and reducing the burden of contact tracing and testing on staff, which will help schools stay open and functioning as normal as possible.”
The new program replaces what’s been known as the Test to Stay Program, where students deemed close contacts of people who have tested positive for COVID-19 would use rapid tests at school, with a rapid testing process completed at home. Schools will still have access to different types of testing to respond when students become symptomatic at school or have difficulties testing at home, according to the announcement.
State officials pointed to the quick spread and high transmissibility of the Omicron variant of the virus for the shift, calling the former testing strategy “too slow and logistically burdensome to be workable for many schools.”
“We have definitely been, I would say, overwhelmed with the duty of contact tracing,” Superintendent Mark Speno said Tuesday at the Windham Southeast School District Board, when describing how new guidance will turn the responsibility over to families.
The new procedures call for schools to inform families of children in class with someone who tests positive for COVID-19. If a student is vaccinated or if a staff member has received their boosted dose, they may remain in the classroom and don’t need to quarantine, and they will be given two rapid antigen tests to take home for use on the fourth and fifth days after learning of their possible exposure.
If a student is unvaccinated, rapid test kits can be secured from the school and the student can be tested at home each morning for five days. During that period, the student can continue to attend school if they test negative each day and don’t need to bring proof of the negative test to school. If they choose not to test, they are required to stay at home for five days and can return to school if they have no symptoms.
When students who are identified as close contacts outside of school and school staff who are not fully vaccinated have a possible exposure, they can pick up rapid tests from their schools and follow the same five-day protocol.
As of Friday, Health Commissioner Mark Levine estimated about 58 percent of school age Vermonters received initial vaccine doses. He said the new approach “reflects our recognition that while the new variant is highly transmissible, it also appears to cause less severe symptoms, particularly for those individuals who are vaccinated.”
Some have been critical of the move.
“At a time when educators, parents, school administrators and children need more protection, support and guidance from those who have the power to offer it, the governor and his administration have chosen to instead minimize mitigation efforts,” Brenda Siegel of Newfane, a former candidate for governor and lieutenant governor, said in a statement. “These strategies must be enhanced, not eliminated. Our failure to implement a comprehensive strategy to mitigate transmission increases risks for students and staff in schools, exacerbates geographic and health inequities, and burdens schools and childcare staff.”
In the coming weeks, school nurses will be given “rapid PCR-like tests so that they can quickly test any symptomatic students or staff on-site,” the state’s announcement states.
“As Gov. Scott said in his State of the State address last week, it is much better for students to be back in school,” Education Secretary Dan French said in the announcement. “The teachers, nurses and administrators of schools across the state have navigated complex, and by necessity, fast-changing procedures as the pandemic response has evolved, and they deserve our thanks.”
French said the new guidance will help keep children “safe, healthy and back in the classroom. But it is also designed to ease the burden on school staff, allowing them to spend more time doing what we all are in this for — giving our children the quality education they deserve.”
The Agency of Education is anticipated to provide more detailed guidance to supervisory unions soon. Information can be found at education.vermont.gov/covid19/testing.