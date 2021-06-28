BRATTLEBORO — An attempt by a crash analysis expert to lay the blame for a 2018 crash on a man who died in the collision should not be allowed into evidence, wrote Windham County Deputy State’s Attorney Steven Brown in a motion filed in court Thursday.
“[Carl] Lakowicz’s opinion in this case boils down to him looking at two damaged vehicles and speculating what happened in the five seconds leading up to the collision,” wrote Brown.
On June 8, 2018, at about 4:30 p.m., Sarah Loos was traveling north on Route 30 in Newfane when her vehicle crossed into the southbound lane, according to a crash reconstruction conducted by Vermont State Police Sgt. Robert Zink.
According to court documents, Loos’ vehicle was in the southbound lane for more than 200 feet before it struck a vehicle being driven by Robert Lind, who died on the scene. His passenger, Mandi Gamache was transported to Dartmouth Hitchock Medical Center in Lebanon, N.H., where she later died of her injuries.
Lind, a well-known runner, was a Sodexo employee working at the Brattleboro Retreat. Lind and Gamache, who worked for the parks and recreation department in Greenfield, Mass., had been engaged since Dec. 23, 2017.
Loos, 28, pleaded not guilty to two counts of gross negligent vehicle operation resulting in death and two charges of driving under the influence of drugs resulting in a fatality.
According to documents filed with Windham Superior Court, Criminal Division, a forensic toxicologist concluded Loos’ actions on that day “are consistent with that of intoxication with the drugs found in her system, which included morphine and fentanyl.”
The state is asking Windham County Judge John Treadwell to exclude or limit the testimony of Lakowicz, a former Concord, N.H., police officer and the “primary forensic animator” for Northpoint Collision.
Lakowicz testified during a deposition that Lind actually crossed the centerline, forcing Loos to take corrective action, turning into the southbound lane, where Lind’s vehicle was after he recorrected his course of travel.
Lakowic based his conclusion on testimony from a witness who said he saw Lind’s vehicle cross the centerline near the center of Newfane, about two miles from the crash scene.
But Brown wrote that Lakowicz disregarded the witness statement of a man who was driving right behind Lind’s vehicle when the crash occurred because it contradicts “his made-up theory of what he would like a jury to believe happened.”
That witness said Lind was traveling about 40 mph when he saw the Toyota drift into the lane about 100 feet before impact. The witness said nothing about Lind crossing the centerline and forcing Loos to turn into the southbound lane to avoid the collision.
Brown characterized Lakowicz’s conclusion as a “defective theory” that is “critically flawed” and his “purported opinions are neither reliable, grounded on sufficient facts or data, or the product of reliable principles and methods.”
The defense should also be prohibited from presenting crash animations created by Lakowicz, wrote Brown.
“The animations depict a set of events unsupported by any physical evidence, eyewitness testimony, and devoid of any rational grip on the events that transpired on June 8, 2018,” wrote Brown.
When he was deposed by the state, noted Brown, Lakowicz said that there is “no scientific evidence. It’s an interpretation of how did it get on the wrong side of the road and when.”
“It’s not — there’s no science,” admitted Lakowicz later in the deposition.
Because Lakowicz’s testimony doesn’t meet the evidentiary standards established in Vermont statutes, it should not be presented during a trial, wrote Brown.
Lakowic’s theory “is not supported by science, math, or physics,” wrote Brown. “The theory is based on unsupported conjecture and is not the product of reliable principles and methods as required ...”
The defense was given 30 days to file a response to Brown’s motion.