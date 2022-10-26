BELLOWS FALLS — The village of Bellows Falls has been working on a proposed rental housing inspection ordinance for more than two years.
But the ordinance ran into a roadblock Tuesday evening, with criticism of the proposal from Landon Wheeler, the regional manager of the Vermont Division of Fire Safety, based in Springfield.
Municipal Manager Scott Pickup said Wednesday that the village remains committed to working out the differences, many of which deal with the proposed appeal process, which creates a local appeals board.
He said Wheeler's main objection was what he perceived as inconsistencies between state regulations and the proposed village ordinance, in particular a provision in the village ordinance that would penalize nuisance complaints from tenants, and also set up a new appeal process.
Wheeler had said the village no longer has an memorandum with the state regarding inspections of rental housing, and hadn't had one for seven years.
Pickup said it wasn't clear to him why the village no longer has that memorandum of agreement, but without it, Wheeler said the village can't do fire inspections.
Wheeler, reached after the meeting, said the proposed ordinance "does not line up with Division of Fire Safety operations or policies at this time."
"The Division of Fire Safety strives for consistency throughout the state; in our ongoing operation as building and life safety officials/inspectors it is important that our Municipal partners are part of that consistent approach," he wrote in an email.
He said the division would be working with representatives from Bellows Falls to review the ordinance and assist with any changes needed "to reach the goal of a local municipal agreement between the state of Vermont and Bellows Falls."
"As the regional manager for Windsor and Windham County, I do support a local municipal agreement and look forward to working with the representatives from Bellows Falls to first learn the intent of why the ordinance was written the way it was so that we can better assist Bellows Falls in any adjustments in the ordinance so that a municipal agreement can be generated," he added.
"We want more inspections to be done locally," Pickup said, noting the differences "weren't insurmountable."
The goal, Pickup said, is to improve the rental housing in the village.
"It's very important, not just for quality of life, but fire safety," he said.
He said the board was "very amenable" to trying to reach an agreement with Wheeler.
Recent census surveys showed that Rockingham and Bellows Falls have a very high percentage of rental units, 45 percent of all the 2,185 housing units in the town. Of that number, more than half, 1,288 units, are in Bellows Falls.
Pickup said that Wheeler wasn't clear why Bellows Falls had lost its operational memorandum with the state, but Wheeler had told the trustees that Bellows Falls was the only community that had.
Village President Deborah Wright said she and others on the village ordinance committee had been working for more than two years on the ordinance. The goal, she said, is to improve the rental housing stock in the village.
She said the ordinance committee wanted to protect both the tenant and the landlord, and in particular keep a tight rein on nuisance complaints from either party.
And she said Wednesday, after the meeting, that she was frustrated with Wheeler's refusal to be specific about what he objected to in the proposed ordinance.