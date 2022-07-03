RICHMOND — Supporters of a rule to manage where wake boats can be used proposed out of concern for environmental impacts and safety are facing opposition from those who consider it unnecessary and overreaching.

Responsible Wakes for Vermont Lakes filed the petition asking for the boats to be permitted only in areas where the distance from shore is greater than 1,000 feet, the wake depth is greater than 20 feet, and the area of the water body is more than 60 contiguous acres. Locally, advocates who live on or near Lake Raponda in Wilmington have been involved in drumming up support.

Mark Milazzo of Responsible Wakes, who lives on Peacham Pond in the Northeast Kingdom, said the group formed in March 2021 with a variety of stakeholders and no paid lobbyists. He described how wake boats create an "enhanced wake" of 2 to 5 feet and what his group believes to be potential danger for swimmers, wildlife and shorelines.

"We estimate in our petition, wake boats make up less than 1 percent of all boats in Vermont on the lakes that we surveyed," he said, which involved input from 14 lakes including Lake Raponda. "So let's all have fun."

Milazzo spoke at Wednesday's public meeting at the Richmond Free Library and via Microsoft Teams, which marked the first one hosted by the state on the proposed rule. The next will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Manchester Community Library and by visiting bit.ly/VT-use-pw-rules-meeting-2.

Oliver Pierson, manager of Vermont's Lakes and Ponds Management and Protection Program, said the meetings are meant only to collect comments — not for debate — as the Department of Environmental Conservation reviews the petition.

"We want the public waters to be used for a variety of recreational activities, from wilderness and solitude to wildlife watching to winter recreation to non-motorized boating to motorized boating with high speed and low speed fishing, water skiing, personal watercraft operation, and even sea planes are permitted on some of our water bodies," he said. "We must manage our waters to maintain compliance with the water quality standards."

Public water rules and state law allow for the submission of petitions to make modifications. Pierson said the rules are "designed to help avoid or resolve conflict ... so that various uses can be enjoyed in a reasonable manner."

David Deen of Westminster, former state representative and chairman of the Connecticut River Valley Chapter of Trout Unlimited, said the University of Minnesota found that wake surfing shouldn't occur closer than 1,000 from shore to protect shores and in order to make the total energy and power comparable to that of waterskiing. He also expressed concerns about the impact on plants and sediments.

"I've been working to protect the health of Vermont waterways for 50 years and every time I think I've taken and helped move us a step forward in water quality, along comes another whiz bang outdoor toy that erodes that progress," he said.

Virginia Lawless, who lives on Parker Lake in West Glover, expressed especial concern for loons nesting along he shores.

"We need to protect the shoreline from undue erosion," said Jenifer Andrews, president of the Shadow Lake Association. "The sediment that is entering the lakes from these large waves contributes to the elevated level of phosphorus, and that's not something we want in our lakes."

Kate Kelly, herpetologist, said the large wakes can stir up sediments that could affect "amphibian breeding habitat and/or cover eggs with sediment, which would make it difficult for them to successfully hatch." She also noted severe shoreline erosion can make it hard for turtles to leave a water body to lay eggs.

Ben McLaughlin, president of the Lake Fairlee Association, called the proposed rule "overreaching."

"I think that the science doesn't necessarily support the nature of the the petition," he said. "I think there's a bit of fear mongering that's started the petition."

Rodney Putnam, who lives on Lake Iroquois in northwestern Vermont, said he feels the petition contains "a lot of over exaggerated marketing."

Chris Conant, whose family has recreated on Lake Iroquois for many years, said public water should be managed so various uses can be "enjoyed in a reasonable manner, considering safety and the best interests of both current and future generations of citizens of this state and the need to provide the appropriate mix of water-based recreation opportunities on the region and statewide basis."

Bruce Epstein, president of the Green Mountain Water Skiers, called for all stakeholders in the process.

"We need cooperation," he said. "We need to respect all the users."

Eric Splatt, co-owner of Woodard Marine in Castleton, said wave surfing started in the early 2000s so it's not "something new," and COVID-19 prompted more people to engage in outdoor activities in recent years. He views the proposed rule as "extreme."

Ernie Rossi, who lives on Lake Iroquois, said the petition is only dividing small communities and pitting neighbors against each other. He suggested focusing on the rules in place, and education for best practice and safety.

Brad Fralick, government affairs officer for the Water Sports Industry Association, voiced his group's opposition to the proposed rule.

The DEC's process of reviewing the petition and developing analysis is anticipated to take months. Then the department will make a recommendation to the Agency of Natural Resources leadership on whether to move forward with the proposed rule.

"If we decide to initiate formal rulemaking in response to this petition, we then file a whole other established statutory process for rulemaking, which involves multiple steps," Pierson said, including more public comment and input from a legislative committee on administrative rules.