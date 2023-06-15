MONTPELIER — Members of the Vermont Legislature, in both the House and Senate, are working on attaching an addendum to the budget that will continue the COVID-era motel voucher program for homeless individuals and families, at least until the state finds adequate housing for them.
The new addendum, which is still being drafted, will reportedly contain two parts — one that forces the Governor’s office to keep funding available for municipalities and organizations as they continue to come up with creative ways to house people; and another that would extend payments to motels for homeless families and people with disabilities to stay in those motel rooms until either adequate housing becomes available or until winter weather programs start up again this fall.
“If you're somebody who's in that program, and you're the elderly, or you have kids, or you're disabled, I think the message to you is that your four walls, that roof and heat and light are not going away,” said Senate President Pro Tem Philip Baruth on Wednesday.
Baruth and Brattleboro Rep. Emilie Kornheiser are currently drafting legislation that would mandate that those folks who are currently in the motel voucher program be continued in the program unless and until there's an alternate, stable setting for them to be moved to.
“The idea is to present this to the Governor on day one of the veto session, scheduled for the 20th,” Baruth said. “Given that it's very limited, the idea would be that the House and the Senate, having pre-agreed on the language, would move the legislation very quickly to the Governor, at which point the Legislature would call on the Governor to sign the bill within 24 hours. Being that it’s an issue that is very time sensitive, we would call on the Governor to either sign it or veto it or give us a message that he's going to let it become law without his signature. And that would hopefully be in time for these people on July 1.”
Baruth is referring to the schedule the Scott Administration’s Agency of Human Services came up with for housed individuals in the federally-funded COVID-19-era motel program to exit from the motels after federal dollars through the CARES Act dried up. Towns all across the state are struggling to devise plans for sheltering these people. Many are families with children and disabled people, some struggling with addiction and mental health issues.
Those evictions will come in three waves. The first wave has already happened. Several individuals participating in the Adverse Weather program were evicted starting on June 1. The next wave of evictions, including many families, some with small children and disabled individuals, are scheduled to be removed from their motels on July 1. The last group is slated to be evicted on August 1, with possible extensions in certain situations.
“I sit on Appropriations (Committee),” Baruth said, “and during the budget adjustment period at the beginning of the session, January, February, and then on through the budget process, we had had testimony from the Agency of Human Services that they were ready with on-the-ground programs, services, and staffing to facilitate this transition of people out of the program.
"We relied on that testimony. When the session ended and we had passed a budget, we began to get briefings from the administration on a weekly basis. And the first of those briefings was unsettling in that they had just that day or the day before sent out requests for proposals from private companies to set up shelters and from municipalities and nonprofits to come forward with ideas about how to handle folks exiting the program. I couldn't believe that that's where they were in the process," he said. "We quickly came to the conclusion that AHS was not ready to transition. We need to act.”
The proposed solution would fund the program through the severe weather in November and December, when the program kicks in again. This legislation would also take the program from evictions to extensions into the adverse weather program, funded from the budget adjustment next fiscal year. The proposal would also continue funding the program to expand shelter capacity and permanent housing through asks and proposals from individual municipalities and organizations across the state.
“We would say anybody can remain in the motel programs until they're offered an alternate setting that is suited to their needs,” Baruth says. “People would not be put on the street. According to Baruth, if Gov. Phil Scott chooses to veto the addendum, the Legislature could override the veto and then override the budget.
“Then we would go home,” Baruth said. “There's risk associated with all of this. You have some folks who are not happy with the budget as it stands. We're hoping that this companion bill, the two together, will be enough to get the votes we need to override. But ... we're going to have to work hard with the House and Senate and the Governor to make it all happen.”
“We're hoping that the administration can join us on this bill and that we can get it passed,” Kornheiser said.
She said Requests for Proposals (RFPs) could seek resources to communities to do different things around housing services — expand their shelter capacity and create day shelters, secure master leases on motels, and more. The money for those RFPs is in the budget that the Governor vetoed. If the second bill passes, it will free up more money for those same purposes from excess revenues.
“Communities are doing really incredible collaborative work in the middle of an emergency,” Kornheiser said. “We want to continue to support them in that. We are in the middle of a crisis, and it's not going to be fixed with a single bill. We are at the 11th hour. What we have available is what we can do during the veto session. Folks are struggling across the board, and folks are still going to struggle if this passes, but folks will struggle a lot worse if our budget doesn't pass. We're all hoping we can find a solution here. None of this is set in stone. We're working towards a solution everyone can get on board with.”
Through an email, Scott's Press Secretary Jason Maulucci said the Governor’s office had not received any details on the new proposal and that it was premature for the Governor to make a comment.