MONTPELIER — Anticipating the start of vaccinating younger children against COVID-19 as soon as Thursday or Friday, Gov. Phil Scott called the development "an enormous step forward and a significant opportunity to protect as many people as possible."
"As a parent," he said Tuesday at his weekly news conference, "I know that protecting kids is the most important thing we do."
Scott said the decision to vaccinate children 5 to 11 years old will be easy for some families and more difficult for others. He described vaccinations being protective, but also reducing the need for quarantine after potential exposures to COVID-19, keeping more students in school where they can learn and be with friends, and taking away the burden of securing child care during quarantines.
Shannon Wheeler of Dover is planning to get her 9-year-old daughter vaccinated.
"We actually searched for a trial for her last year but they were all quite far away," Wheeler said. "Since she was born, she got every available vaccine as soon as she was eligible to receive it. This is no different for us."
Vaccinating younger children will accelerate the transition from pandemic to endemic, Scott said.
"About a week ago, we were the first state to cross the 80 percent vaccination threshold for kids 12 to 17, with over 70 percent being fully vaccinated, and these numbers are growing every day," he said. "But we need just as strong of an uptake for those 5 to 11 as well."
Dr. Rebecca Bell, president of the Vermont chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics, said an independent advisory group to the federal Food and Drug Administration overwhelmingly agreed that the benefits of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine outweigh the risks for children 5 to 11, and the FDA authorized emergency use for the age group. An advisory group to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is expected to make clinical recommendations before the CDC director gives approval this week.
Like adults who received the vaccine, the younger group would get two doses spaced three weeks apart. Bell said the vaccine will be administered in one-third of the dose given to those 12 and older "because children tend to have a more robust immune response."
"This smaller dose needs to be diluted more so a separate product has been developed," she said. "This is what has been studied."
Bell said the trial included 4,600 children in the age group, with two-thirds receiving the vaccine and one-third getting a placebo, and showed the immune response in those who were vaccinated was similar to older children and young adults. The vaccine is proving to be about 91 percent effective against COVID infection during the Delta variant surge, she said.
Bell said like older vaccine recipients, some of the younger children in the study had pain and redness near the injection site, but trial participants were getting fewer side effects, such as fever, chills, fatigue and headaches.
"We unequivocally recommend this vaccine for every Vermont child who is age eligible," Bell said, referring to Vermont pediatricians. "We believe that the benefit of this vaccine will provide protection for every Vermont child."
Her group will be hosting forums for parents to learn about the vaccine. A schedule will be posted on aapvt.org.
Health Commissioner Mark Levine said vaccinating younger children will give them more freedom to travel and visit family, and protect them against the long-term effects of COVID-19, which will be around for a while, but eventually "join the other vaccine-preventable viruses that circulate and that your children will most likely encounter."
Vermont's cases increased by 12 percent in the last week and decreased by about 8 percent in the last two weeks, said Department of Financial Regulation Commissioner Michael Pieciak.
"So not much change ... over the last few weeks from where we were," he said.
Projections have been "really indeterminate as of the last five or five weeks" and the forecast continues to be an "uncertain picture," Pieciak said. Case counts stayed high in the Northeast Kingdom, whereas other areas of Vermont have been "steady and pretty flat" over the last few weeks, he noted.