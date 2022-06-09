BRATTLEBORO — Starting at the beginning of next month, the Brattleboro Fire Department is planning to partner with Golden Cross Ambulance Service on taking emergency medical service calls.
Needed before then is one last approval from the Vermont Department of Health. Fire Chief Len Howard anticipates a decision “fairly soon.”
“We are very sensitive to the timeline that Golden Cross and the Brattleboro Fire Department are under and we are certainly taking that into consideration,” Will Moran, EMS chief for the Department of Health, said Thursday. “We’re looking to provide a determination as quickly as we can.”
Golden Cross of Claremont, N.H., received approval late last month from Vermont EMS District 13 to transport patients at a paramedic level in Brattleboro and now awaits the same from the state. In April, the fire department received approval from the board and the state to become a paramedic licensed service by July 1.
Brattleboro is paying Golden Cross $75,000 to assist in a transition to joint EMS/fire service over the next fiscal year, and AP Triton of Wyoming about $39,000 for a study on the viability of the project. The new partnership arose after contract disputes with Rescue Inc. of Brattleboro.
Howard, who met with health department representatives Thursday, said the state is reviewing Golden Cross’ application and had questions on a few topics.
“The biggest thing is how the affiliation is going to work,” he said.
Howard said the state also is asking for a mutual aid agreement. He added that Moran “said it seemed fair to them, just wanted to make sure we had a system in place.”
Moran told the Reformer he couldn’t get into specifics about the application but decisions about response are made locally between regional EMS and municipal leaders. If they come to an agreement, he said, that satisfies the requirement of a state EMS rule.
“So if that’s the plan they put forward and those three parties are in agreement then we are satisfied,” he said.
Drew Hazelton, chief of operations at Rescue Inc., raised concerns about only having two ambulances based in Brattleboro as part of the fire department’s plan.
“I don’t believe it covers the needs of the county,” he said at the EMS District 13 meeting.
Moran said the state assesses an ambulance service differently than a stakeholder such as Hazelton. The state’s focus is on the capability of the applicant to do what they’re saying they can do and to provide EMS service 24 hours a day, seven days a week and 365 days a year either through their own personnel or contracting with other regional ambulance providers.
“As long as the applicant can meet that requirement, either through their own resources or working with other regional ambulance providers, then it’s up to them to decide who will be the players and to what level of involvement they will have,” Moran said. “I’m looking to assess whether they have met that criteria. Then if they have, then we are satisfied.”
Moran said the health department’s role is to support an applicant through the process and ensure the public that the plan meets requirements of the EMS rule.
This week, the Brattleboro Select Board has discussed the possibility of mutual aid with the Board of Trustees at Rescue Inc. Rescue Inc. will not participate if it is not compensated.