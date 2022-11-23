NEWFANE — Vermont State Police investigators have identified the body of the man found in a burned-out Route 30 home in Newfane as the homeowner, Russell A. Buzby.

But VSP Detective Sgt. Jesse Robson said that the cause and manner of the death of Buzby, 56, remained under investigation. He said the origin and cause of the fire that destroyed Buzby's home is also still under investigation.

Fire kills man, destroys home on Route 30 NEWFANE — Vermont State Police are investigating an explosion and fire that killed a man and…

Buzby's home erupted in flames during the early morning hours of Nov. 18, with neighbors reporting they heard a loud explosion and then saw flames. Several other smaller explosions were also reported.

The fire at Buzby's home was the second incident this year; earlier in the year Buzby called Vermont State Police about a man acting strangely in his house.

The man, Marshall Dean of Newfane, eventually climbed onto the roof, and police were unable to get him to come down. They shot him with what was described as "bean-bag-like" projectiles, and Dean fell from the roof, seriously injuring himself.

The two troopers who responded to the scene are still not back to active duty, but on administrative detail, according to earlier statements from the state police.