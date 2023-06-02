NEWFANE — The Vermont State Police is investigating a threatening phone call targeting Timson Hill Preschool in the village of Williamsville.
The incident happened at about 2:30 on Friday afternoon when an unknown caller made a threat of carrying out a shooting at the school.
“Troopers responded and found no indication of anything amiss,” states a news release from the State Police.
Troopers remained on scene until parents arrived to pick up their children.
Deputies with the Windham County Sheriff’s Department responded to nearby schools to provide an additional police presence.
The preliminary investigation indicates the call originated from outside the area, and that the threat was not credible, states the news release.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the VSP Westminster Barracks at 802-722-4600 or provide an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.