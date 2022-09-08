BRATTLEBORO — Officials are asking folks to not linger around a mama bear and her three cubs who have run up a tree on Western Avenue across from the Green Mountain Chapel.
"Mama bear is going to get angry eventually," said Vermont State Trooper Nathan Greco. "People standing in the parking lot [of the church] are not safe."
Greco, who moved to Vermont from Brooklyn, N.Y., said this is his first "bear call."
He said Vermont Fish and Wildlife has been contacted.
"Mom might get aggressive," said Greco, as traffic rumbled by. "There's a lot going on here. A lot of variables here. If the bears come down, I don't want them running at people in the parking lot."
He said if people must stop by to gander and take a picture, they should stay in their cars.
"I'd rather not someone get attacked by a bear today."
Greco said he responded to the scene after someone told him about the bear while he was filling up the tank of his cruiser.
Ashley Pinger, animal control officer for the Windham County Sheriff's Office, was contacted by the Windham County Humane Society.
She said with the amount of traffic and the number of gawkers, the bear and her cubs will probably stay in the tree until dusk.
The only other option would be to cordon off the area, but that's really not possible in this stretch of Route 9.