BRATTLEBORO — Preparations are underway for a jury trial in Windham County next week, the state’s first since the coronavirus pandemic struck Vermont 14 months ago.
The criminal trial, taking place at the state courthouse in Brattleboro, is scheduled to start Wednesday, following a jury draw that begins Monday. The proceedings will involve pandemic-related protocols, such as social distancing and masking, according to court documents.
As of Friday, six Windham County defendants were being considered for the lone trial spot. At the top of the list was Anthony Wilson, 44, of Brattleboro, according to the county State’s Attorney’s Office. Wilson is charged with multiple felonies, including heroin trafficking and conspiracy to sell heroin as well as cocaine, court records show.
Second in line is Theodore Colehamer, 46, also of Brattleboro. He is accused of driving under the influence-fourth offense and eluding law enforcement. Next is Christopher Baxter, 32, another town resident, who is facing felony charges of possessing heroin and cocaine.
The court picked cases that were not necessarily the oldest or involved defendants long held in detention — but ones that could be held successfully while implementing new safety procedures.
The judiciary identified cases that were not very complicated, said Vermont Chief Superior Judge Brian Grearson. This meant cases that did not involve a big number of witness and could be tried within a couple of days “because this is all new,” he said of the pandemic-related trial arrangements.
For instance, everyone in the courthouse building is expected to wear a mask at all times and jurors will be placed 10 feet apart while their masks are off during lunch, according to a Windham Superior Court flyer sent to potential jurors.
An upgrade to the building’s heating, ventilation and air-conditioning system in order to promote proper airflow could also result in fluctuating temperatures throughout the day, the flyer reads. It underscores that the trial arrangements, planned in consultation with an infectious disease expert, adhere to coronavirus guidelines from the CDC and the state health department.
“This process has not been easy. We’ve had to take it step by step,” Grearson said of the trial preparations.
Since the number of people inside the courtroom will apparently be limited to 27, the proceedings will be live-streamed. The public can watch the jury selection and trial on the Windham Superior Court’s YouTube channel via this link: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCQajI1mMbudg-LUZMrlqTdQ.
Whichever case is tried next week can expect to be closely observed. It is the state’s first jury trial since March 2020, an event long awaited by defendants, case victims, their attorneys, family members and other supporters.
“It’s a groundbreaking event,” said Windham County Deputy State’s Attorney Steven Brown, who is prosecuting the top three cases on the trial list. “It will be watched carefully around the state, especially by other lawyers.”
Some of the watchers are likely going to be parties involved in trials scheduled for later this month in Windsor, Washington and Rutland counties. Bennington County isn’t expected to resume jury trials until July.
State court officials initially planned to restart criminal jury trials in March, but that didn’t push through when cases headed for trial dropped off one after another.