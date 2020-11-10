State Rep. Charles Kimbell, D-Woodstock, on Monday threw his hat in the ring to be the next speaker of the Vermont House of Representatives.
Kimbell, 61, is completing his second term in the Legislature representing the Windsor-5 district. He joins Rep. Sarah Copeland-Hanzas, D-Bradford, and Jill Krowinski, D-Burlington, in the race for the gavel.
The current speaker, Rep. Mitzi Johnson, D-South Hero, finished 18 votes short in her reelection campaign, and is seeking a recount.
Copeland-Hanzas and Krowinski announced their intentions on Friday.
Kimbell is a member of the Joint Legislative Management Committee, the Legislative Council Committee and the Small Business Solutions Task Force. He said he wants to represent rural Vermont interests as speaker.
As leader of the House, the speaker determines committee leadership and assignments and sets its agenda. The position holds significant influence upon the body’s priorities as well as its day-to-day conduct. and its relationships with the Senate and the executive branch.
Copeland-Hanzas, representing the Orange-2 district, is the former House majority leader and chair of the Government Operations Committee. Krowinski, of the Chittenden 6-3 district, is the current majority leader and executive director of the Emerge Vermont training program for women Democrat candidates.
Kimbell, director of sales and marketing for Woodstock-based MISys, a software firm, is the ranking member of the Commerce and Economic Development Committee.
Kimbell said he has “great respect” for Johnson and her tenure as speaker, in which she handed the challenge of leading the House through its transition to a body conducting business virtually due to the pandemic.
As part of the Rural Development Working Group, Kimbell said, he’s been focused on how the state’s rural small towns have benefitted from the legislature’s actions, and wants to elevate those concerns.
“Second of all, I’m really interested in helping the institution move through this COVID period,” he said, “both from ‘how do we operate?’ and ‘how do we recover financially and culturally, from the political divide that we’ve had?’ So it’s a real challenge, and I want to help the institution move through that. And I think I have the ability to, to work with all the different groups inside the statehouse, whether it’s from rural areas, or urban areas ... and across different political spectrums.”
“I would say for the most part, I am less partisan,” Kimbell said. “And then I haven’t been in a leadership position for the party. So and I’ve been really focused on particular issues.”
Democrats are expected to select their choice for speaker when they caucus the first week in December.
While the state Constitution does not specify that the speaker must be a member, Johnson has said she won’t pursue the seat if she does not prevail in her recount. State Rep. Cynthia Browning, D-Arlington, has also expressed interest in running, despite having finished third in her re-election bid in the Bennington-4 district.