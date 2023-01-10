WESTMINSTER — State highway officials reported progress Tuesday on the Interstate 91 bridge project that has prompted the closure of Route 121 underneath the construction site.
A large crane was brought in about two weeks ago and positioned on Route 121 to remove the beams in the southbound bridge, which is being rebuilt.
The beams are being shipped to Pennsylvania to be cleaned and repainted.
State officials said that six of the eight spans or “bays” which comprise the bridge’s infrastructure have had their beams removed so far, and that the crane is being repositioned to complete the other two bays.
The crane was taken down Tuesday and is being set up on the interstate to remove the beams from the last two spans.
There are five beams in each span or bay.
Route 121, which connects Bellows Falls and Saxtons River, is not slated to be reopened until next Friday, Jan. 20, despite the removal of the crane from Route 121.