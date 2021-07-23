MONTPELIER -- Vermont's tax revenues for June were a combined $38.8 million over projections, the state Agency of Administration reported Friday, capping a fiscal year in which the state's coffers consistently outperformed pandemic-tempered expectations.
The results will benefit the state's efforts to pay down its underfunded pension benefit liability, and will be considered when the state sets projections for fiscal 2022 next Friday.
“Strong receipts in the General Fund were driven by the Personal Income Tax, which cumulatively brought in $124.4 million more than expected from the January consensus revenue forecast,” Secretary of Administration Susanne Young said in a news release. “The large surplus will allow us to put away more money in reserves and will, by operation of current law, also add over $52 million to the Vermont State Employees' Postemployment Benefits Trust Fund.”
The state revised its FY 21 revenue projections in January, as halfway through the fiscal year it was clear that tax collections were running ahead of more pessimistic expectations. Economists credited sales taxes collected from online shopping and the stimulus of federal relief dollars as key factors in that performance.
"It's worth noting that the baseline projections were made in January, well after we had begun to experience better than expected revenues in the first half of the year--and revenue still came in dramatically higher," said Rep. David Durfee, D-Bennington-3 and a member of the House Ways & Means Committee.
"For a little more context, the General fund for FY21 is up about 10 percent over FY19 after correcting for income tax revenue that was pushed into last July when the filing deadlines were extended. The Education Fund is up 18 percent versus two years ago," Durfee said. "All pretty remarkable, especially when you consider that that there was a recession during that 24 month period."
REACTION
How should the state spend whatever surplus remains? Carefully, lawmakers said.
Rep. Emilie Kornheiser, D-Windham 2-1 and vice chair of Ways & Means, said the state's recovery still must account for the needs of many Vermonters.
"I will add that our recovery is still quite disparate and 'K shaped' meaning that many families who were doing financially well before the pandemic are doing even better and many who were struggling, still are. Any real recovery will need to focus on lifting wages/earning for those struggling families."
State Rep. Mary Morrissey, R-Bennington 2-2, said the state should be patient with any surplus, because the addition of millions in federal aid obscured the reality on the ground.
"The recovery stimulus funds have obviously helped during these challenging times ... when those funds stop, what will the real numbers be? I can only hope that somehow those funds made what will be a lasting improvement or difference in all of our lives. We will have to wait and see," Morrissey said. "Unfortunately, we must also add to the equation, what will the taxpayers be paying, to pay off the ever increasing Federal Government deficit and other outstanding responsibilities such as our State’s unfunded pension liability?"
In addition to paying down pension liability and building reserve funds, "I also hope that there will be no additional spending on any new projects," she said. "I could only dream about how wonderful it would be to actually refund these surplus tax funds back to our taxpaying citizens."
Sen. Brian Campion, D-Bennington, also pointed to needs that must still be met.
"Not all small businesses and institutions are recovering at the same rate and further bridge financing and other forms of assistance are still in order," Campion said. "As chair of Senate Education, my top priority is to fully fund the Critical Occupations Free Tuition Program. This program is proving so popular that the State Colleges need an additional 2 million dollars to fully meet demand. Another priority is to build ever more resilient infrastructure, such as universal broadband, which has proven itself as critical infrastructure for education, business and government."
Rep. Laura Sibilia, I-Windham-Bennington, said she could support additional one-time investments.
"We have massive public systems that must modernize - education and transportation come to mind. I’d like to see us ease the financial burden of that transition for Vermonters with one time funds like these," Sibilia said. "I’d also like to see funds for helping municipalities rapidly adapt their buildings to climate change and incentivizing energy transformation for businesses and municipalities. Funding and assisting the development of employer centric childcare model and middle class worker housing would be really helpful for our young families. "
Sen. Jeanette White, D-Windham, warned over getting too excited by the prospects of Vermont being flush with cash.
"Just because there was an increase right now does not mean that will continue - the next report could show a decrease," White said. " Everyone in the state will have an idea of how to spend this but it needs to follow our established process - especially now when we have just appropriated ARPA money and we need to be very deliberative about the process."
RESULTS
The state diverts its tax collections into three funds to pay for programs, salaries and benefits: the General Fund, Education Fund and Transportation Fund.
The Agency of Administration said the strongest performance was in the General Fund, which reported revenues of $165.6 million, or $33.1 million above the monthly consensus target. General Fund revenues year-to-date are $197.6 million, or 11.3 percent over target.
Young said performance was driven by revenue from personal income taxes, which brought in $124.4 million more than expected.
The Transportation Fund collected $1.31 million in June, .55 percent more than expected. For the fiscal year receipts totaled $282.7 million, 2.82 percent above expectations.
The Education Fund collected $56.3 million in June, $4.4 million, or 8.5 percent, above the forecast. For fiscal 2021, the Education Fund collected $620.9 million, 5.3 percent more than expected.