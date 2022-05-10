BRATTLEBORO — Rick Morton's primary reason for running for state Senate is to have a bigger platform for voicing opposition to Proposition 5, which will ask voters in November if the right to an abortion should be codified in Vermont's Constitution.
"It's such badly written, loose language," Morton said. "Lots of unintended consequences that are there."
Morton believes Proposition 5 will end up in courts, which he said aren't efficient in addressing these kinds of issues. He also feels the move is difficult to do and will be even harder to undo.
About three years ago, state legislators created a law protecting the right to abortion.
"If Roe v. Wade gets changed, nothing happens in Vermont," Morton said. "I'd love to have an opportunity to talk to a young woman who's considering having an abortion, just to have a friendly conversation about what some of the ramifications may be. I'm not a counselor, but I can understand the panic. I can understand the uncertainty. A lot of the women and girls having abortions are feeling pressured by their partners ... it's a tough time. And I'd love to have the opportunity to just share some thoughts with them and maybe have them reconsider."
By being a candidate, Morton said he will have a platform to speak about the issue that he wouldn't have as an ordinary citizen. He claims Proposition 5's only beneficiary is Planned Parenthood.
"I don't think it's good for the pregnant woman," he said. "I don't think it's good for her partner. I don't think it's good for parents and grandparents. I don't think it's good for young people, whether they're single or married."
Morton called language in Proposition 5 "very problematic."
"It takes away some of the legal protections for health care providers," he said. "If someone's engaged in the health care profession, they probably will not have a conscience provision to say, 'I'm sorry, I won't be doing that.'"
His intention isn't to make abortion illegal, he said. He sees the proposition as pushing "the envelope so much further."
"The key language is 'individual reproductive autonomy,'" he said. "So just think for yourself: What does that really mean?"
Morton said "individual" doesn't specify age or gender, and "reproductive" could involve a wide range of activities.
"There's so much we don't know, because the language is vague, and I believe that it is intentionally vague," he said.
Proposition 5 is not his only reason for running, he said, but "it's the impetus that pushed me over the edge." He acknowledged that the vote is already scheduled, and there won't be much for him to do about it if he is elected in November.
As chairman of the Windham County Republican Committee, Morton said the group would like to see Republicans running for all the contested seats in the county.
"We're having some success, but we still have a little bit of time to go," he said Monday, noting that petitions are due in three-and-a-half weeks.
His friend, Rick Kenyon of Brattleboro, also is running for another Senate seat, opening up after Jeanette White, D-Windham, announced she will not be seeking another term, and Becca Balint, D-Windham, is running for U.S. Congress. Together, the Republican pair will campaign as "Rick and Rick."
Morton is a pastor at Vernon Advent Christian Homes, where he started about 14 years ago, and a justice of the peace in Brattleboro. He retired from Brattleboro Savings & Loan, where he was a compliance officer, four years ago.
About two years ago, Morton ran unsuccessfully for state representative and Rep. Emilie Kornheiser, D-Windham-2-1, stayed in the House. In 2018, he ran an unsuccessful bid for state treasurer.
"I'm going to run this campaign to win," he said. "Rick and Rick are going to run to win. We want to actually go to Montpelier and take the spots."
Morton said he believes leadership in the Legislature "has gone off the rails."
"They're doing all kinds of really strange and edgy legislation," he said. "It's almost like a fad: What can do we next?"
Among several other things, Morton takes issue with the Legislature approving a change to Burlington's charter to decriminalize sex work in the city; a clean heat standard that Gov. Phil Scott vetoed; and talks of ending qualified immunity for police. Also, he said he believes legislation is "nibbling away" at the rights of gun owners.
Morton said the proposed heat standard would drive away fuel oil businesses and especially hurt smaller businesses. He worries the Legislature will override the veto, as it has done with other bills since the Democratic Party holds a majority in both chambers.
"There's a lot of pressure on every Democrat to vote the party line," he said. "So how does a conservative-minded individual stop that?"
Morton said he's asking people to consider sending Republicans to office to balance things out. He has concerns about how increasing regulations can hurt "individual initiative [and] individual freedoms."
"We need to put the brakes on in Windham County," he said. "What I will do is hopefully represent a voice of reason when people bring up these cockamamie ideas."
Morton said legislators aren't "really addressing the needs of Vermonters. It's almost like they're playing politics, playing with their political philosophy. And sometimes, the real needs of Vermonters gets untouched, undealt with."
His agenda includes ensuring elections are handled as securely as possible, taking seriously the issue of human trafficking, protecting the vulnerable and honoring "heroes" — such as emergency responders, health care providers, military veterans and teachers — not only through recognition but with proper pensions.
He will be speaking with the Whitingham Republican Committee at 6:30 p.m. May 19 and is organizing a statewide Republican forum in Bellows Falls on July 30.