BRATTLEBORO — Two months after George Floyd was killed by police in Minneapolis, on May 25, 2020, Vermont Gov. Phil Scott issued an executive order meant to address some of the concerns raised by Floyd’s death.
“[W]hile Vermont has been committed to fair and impartial policing for some time, we must acknowledge work remains to be done,” states the executive order.
On Oct. 1, the Department of Public Safety satisfied one of the requirements of the Governor’s executive order by issuing a “Statewide Policy on Police Use of Force,” 33 pages that standardize policies that have been in use by law enforcement agencies around the state.
Although the policy is not mandatory, “it shall be the policy of the State that a police agency’s failure to adopt the statewide model use of force policy shall result in limitations on state funding and access to training for the agency,” states the executive order.
Codifying what’s already been in place has caused some confusion around the state, resulting in a clarification letter from Major James Whitcomb, the commander of the Vermont State Police’s Field Force Division.
“I understand there is some confusion about VSP response to calls involving subjects experiencing a mental health crisis,” wrote Whitcomb in a Nov. 15 letter sent to police chiefs and directors of emergency medical services in Vermont. “To be clear, we have not adopted any new policies directing our response to medical, substance use or mental health emergencies.”
Whitcomb wrote that, as in the past, troopers do not automatically respond to every call associated with a mental health crisis.
“However, we do expect troopers to evaluate each call and attempt to link the call to an appropriate alternate service if it is determined that an automatic response by police is not warranted,” he wrote.
Some of these calls may not warrant a police response, wrote Whitcomb, and, in fact, a police response “may escalate the incident.”
“It is important to know that we can continue to respond if requested by other first responders who express concern for their safety,” he wrote.
First responders requesting VSP assistance, wrote Whitcomb, will need “to articulate their safety concerns so that we can assess the need for VSP to respond along with any other first responder. Since each call for service can present a wide range of variables a standard response to medical, substance use or mental health emergencies is not practical or best practice.”
Marlboro Volunteer Fire Department Chief Rusty Sage was one of those emergency responders who questioned the formalized policy, wondering what it means for the safety to his firefighters.
“As you all know, our society has swung towards the mentality that law enforcement is not wanted or needed on psychological emergency calls,” he wrote on the Marlboro Fire Department Facebook page. “The ‘fear’ ... is that law enforcement presence may be viewed as an unnecessary force and causes more violence than good. ... I’ve always relied on police to protect fire/EMS personnel from harm. ... Be aware that I will not allow MVFC personnel to enter a scene where there is a potential for a hazard to our members due to human involvement.”
In an interview Thursday, Sage said his post was intended to prepare the public for changes.
On Wednesday night, Sage attended a Vermont District 13 EMS meeting with emergency responders, representatives from the Vermont State Police and Windham County Sheriff Mark Anderson.
“Even though this is going to be a work in progress going forward, it seems our biggest asset to mitigate the issue is communication,” he said. “We got some venues between the departments that will allow us to communicate more directly with each other.”
If responding to a mental health crisis, Marlboro firefighters will meet at the fire station and communicate with State Police. They will find what actions State Police want to take with input from the police agency’s mental health counselor, Sage said.
“In the end, we might not have to respond at all,” he said. “The ultimate goal for all of us, whether fire department or ambulance company or state police, is the safety of the public and our members. As times change, we do have to alter our responses to those changes, and that’s what we’re seeing right now.”
In his Facebook post, Sage also expressed concern that the Vermont State Police will not be responding to motor vehicle incidents if there are no reported injuries.
“[E]xpecting our members to spend hours upon hours directing traffic in hazardous conditions when a paid police presence refuses to respond is abuse of our volunteers and our emergency services,” wrote Sage, who said the policy of the MVFC will be “to shut down” Route 9 instead of trying to direct traffic around an accident.
On Thursday, Sage said he was not sure quite yet whether Route 9 will be closed down more often than before, but he said it would be safer than having firefighters trying to direct traffic in snowy or icy conditions.
“People don’t always slow down for fire department vehicles or ambulances,” he said. “When there’s blue lights parked, people slow down. State Police are aware of that and they’re willing to help us as much as they can and we’re willing to help them as much as we can to keep them safe.”
Sage noted that the Marlboro department works “very well” with VSP and the sheriff’s office, and will continue to in the future. Improving communications also will improve safety, he said.
Anderson told the Reformer on Tuesday that one solution that might help clarify the roles of emergency responders and law enforcement could be a regional law enforcement agency.
“The Sheriff’s Office is a regional agency without any dedicated funding,” he said. “We could provide a regional law enforcement service that supports municipalities if all of the towns within the region would contribute some amount of money to support 24/7 coverage.”
Anderson knows exactly how much that will cost, too.
He said for every $200,000 of house value, the cost would be equivalent to a Netflix membership.
The other option is to appeal to the Vermont Legislature to institute a county tax to fund the county sheriffs around the state, which most states around the country do.
But, said Anderson, the state has been having this discussion for 50 years and it keeps “kicking the can down the road.”
For now, said Anderson, the sheriff’s office only responds to calls in towns that contract with it.
In Marlboro, the $8,000 contract gets 13 hours a month, and most of that is for motor vehicle enforcement, such as watching for speeders and defective equipment.
Anderson also asks his deputies to evaluate each call in response to a mental health crisis.
“In an ideal system, a mental health crisis response team would respond, but that doesn’t exist in Vermont,” said Anderson. “We have many wonderful providers, but they don’t have the resources to staff a 24/7 team that can deploy like the police.”
The governor’s executive order calls for a response team, but that hasn’t been achieved yet.
Drew Hazelton, chief of operations at Rescue Inc., an EMS service that also responds to mental health calls, said he was also concerned about the use of force policy.
“I have been in close contact with our local law enforcement leaders as well as senior members of DPS staff,” he said. “At this time we have what I believe to be is a safe workable plan with our law enforcement colleagues. We will continue to work with our state and local leaders to improve the access and quality of mental health treatment.”