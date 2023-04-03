NEWFANE — Former Brattleboro Union High School Principal Steve Perrin is suing the Windham Southeast Supervisory Union and Windham Southeast School District Board, and board members who served when he was fired.
Perrin's "termination can only be explained as the Board’s decision to scapegoat Plaintiff in light of vocal public pressure regarding accusations of inappropriate sexual behavior against former teacher that had gone unheeded for years," states a complaint, referring to a now-retired teacher whose alleged misconduct reported in the Commons weekly newspaper in August 2021 prompted a districtwide investigation into sexual abuse. "There is no other logical explanation for the summary termination of highly regarded principal."
In October, the Commons published an article detailing allegations that Perrin started to make unwanted and inappropriate advances toward a woman when she was a sophomore at BUHS in 2010 then created obstacles for her as a student and did not report a rape by a fellow student to authorities.
In February, the WSESD Board upheld a unanimous decision in November to fire Perrin after a two-week hearing. He had previously been on a paid leave of absence, continuing to collect an approximately $120,000 annual salary.
Perrin, who lives in Spofford, N.H., is being represented by attorney Ted Kramer of Kramer Law Offices in Brattleboro. They filed the suit in Windham Superior Court, Civil Division on March 21, and the defendants had not been served the court documents as of Monday morning.
The suit seeks a jury trial in hopes of getting a reversal on the decision to terminate Perrin and damages for breach of contract, wrongful termination, defamation, denial of due process, and intentional infliction of emotional distress. Perrin could not be immediately reached Monday.
First hired at the high school as a science teacher in 1995, Perrin was named assistant principal in 2007 then principal in May 2011, according to the complaint.
"Since that appointment, Plaintiff has served in exemplary fashion, having been awarded by his peers the Vermont High School Principal of the Year in 2017," the complaint states. "During his tenure as principal, Plaintiff has been uniformly praised by the superintendents he has worked under."
Former superintendents Lyle Holiday and Ron Stahley along with seven former colleagues submitted testimonials in the complaint on Perrin's behalf. The testimonials were provided after they were made aware of allegations against Perrin, according to the complaint.
"The current superintendent has stated he has no reason to disagree with these testimonials," the complaint states. "Despite an unblemished record of devotion and accomplishment spanning 27 years, and Plaintiff’s absolute denial and refutation of the allegations against him, Defendants voted to terminate Plaintiff, in spite of the fact that the present Superintendent had signed him to another two-year contract running through June 2024."
Perrin's complaint calls the process that resulted in his firing "unprecedented in the journals of termination of principal pursuant to Vermont law." The complaint alleges Superintendent Mark Speno was directed by the board not to participate in the investigation and review, and the board only wanted to "placate vocal minority’s insistence that student claims of mistreatment be treated seriously." Speno did not immediately respond to a request to confirm information in the complaint or comment.
The complaint says the defendants forbade him from talking with anyone interviewed by the local attorney, having access to records he could use for preparing his defense, discussing allegations with anyone other than his legal counsel, interviewing the local attorney who conducted the investigation, and looking at a video of his accuser being interviewed by the Brattleboro Police Department. He alleges they ignored "numerous examples of the accuser’s story being proven false by sworn testimony of impartial school employees."