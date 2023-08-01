BERLIN — Gov. Phil Scott on Tuesday unveiled the new Vermont Strong license plate design for motor vehicles that will be sold to raise funds for flood relief – a design based on the license plate that followed Tropical Storm Irene in 2011.
Among the changes in this year’s plate, the “I am Vermont Strong” language will be changed to “We are Vermont Strong,” the governor said, adding, “We wanted to make sure we are all in this together.”
Another design will feature the hand-written addition: Tough Too! ’23.
Scott said the initial post-Irene design was retained, adding, “It’s clear Vermonters are showing that strength.” But, he added, “We’re more than just Vermont strong; we’re tough, too.“
The Northfield-based Darn Tough Vermont company is also making socks that will be sold to raise recovery funds in tandem with the license plate effort, Scott said.
He said information about when the license plate will become available for sale and its cost, as well as the Darn Tough project, will be released in the coming weeks.
In addition, the governor said he will appoint a flooding “czar” – also following the state government recovery model from Irene. This person, to be named soon, will monitor “the financial aspect of this,” he said.
In other news, the governor urged Vermonters to continue to volunteer flood cleanup in hard-hit areas, particularly rural areas. He said anyone able and willing to help with cleanup can sign up to volunteer at Vermont.gov/volunteer. Groups, including schools, businesses, sports teams and others, can also sign up on the same site.
“If you’re available, we can sure use your help,” he said.
Public Safety Commissioner Jennifer Morrison said more than 3,000 tons of debris has been removed, adding, “We know there’s more debris to pick up and dispose of.” She said there will be a push this coming weekend for debris removal.
Morrison noted that two people have died as result of the flooding – a Barre man who died in his flooded home, and a 67-year-old Rhinebeck, New York, man who was hiking a stretch of the Appalachian Trail along the Stony Brook during the flood.
Scott said it’s not clear that any school children will have trouble returning to their classrooms in the fall, but his administration is looking into that now. He said they are “trying to avoid online learning.”
As of Monday evening, 4,694 residences had been reported as damaged during the disaster, as well as 865 businesses. The Federal Emergency Management Agency, (FEMA) has distributed $7.5 million of the $8 million approved so far to Vermonters recovering from the crisis. More than 2,200 homes have been inspected for safety and damage issues, said FEMA Coordinating Officer William Roy.
Roy noted that FEMA has an assistance cap of $41,000 per residence, which is designed to “kick start” recovery. Homeowner insurance is still considered the main source of recovery funds.
Vermonters cleaning up waterways are also urged to use caution. Julie Moore, Secretary of Natural Resources, said most work in rivers and streams should be cleared with local officials, and might also require approval from the Agency of Natural Resources.
Moore said the most common problem is over-dredging of river bottoms, which can harm fish and water life, and create problems during the next high-flow event. Anyone needing advice about debris and sediment removal in waterways can call the agency at 802-828-1115.
Moore also warned people to remove hazardous waste when cleaning debris – including paint cans, oven cleaner, propane tanks, etc. She said one disposal site for hazardous waste has been set up in Middlesex, and others will be opening around the state soon.
Property owners whose wells experienced the flooding should test their water for bacteria before drinking. Free kits are available by calling the Health Department at 802-338-4724, or at your local health office, or at a local flood recovery center. About 3,000 kits have gone out, but only about 10 percent were returned for testing, Moore said. Of that 10 percent, close to half tested positive for bacteria.
Scott said a shortage of contractors and workers is slowing recovery work, adding, “It’s all hands on deck.” Asked about raising taxes to fund recovery, Scott called that a “last resort.”