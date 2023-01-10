BELLOWS FALLS — A Burlington area man will face charges of operating a stolen vehicle, which he left along with a missing dog at a Bellows Falls convenience store Tuesday, and then stealing a second vehicle to make his getaway.
Bellows Falls Police Chief David Bemis said that Jeffrey Castonguay, 42, of Shelburne allegedly took the dog without the owner’s consent Tuesday morning, put it in a running Pontiac Vibe and headed south.
Castonguay left the Vibe and the dog at the former 7-11 Store on Rockingham Street Tuesday morning and then took a Chevy pickup truck and headed south again, police said.
Bemis said police were able to track him since the truck had the OnStar location service. Castonguay drove down to Putney, and then north to Westminster, and then over to Walpole, N.H., the chief said.
Police from Walpole and Bellows Falls, along with New Hampshire and Vermont State Police, pursued Castonguay, and Walpole police were able to corner him at the Route 123 bridge in Walpole. He surrendered without incident.
Bemis said the dog was kept at the Bellows Falls Police station until its owner could come down from Burlington and retrieve it.
He said no one, including the dog, was injured in the incident, which started Tuesday morning and ended later in the day.
He said he was preparing an arrest warrant for Castonguay, who was being held by the Walpole, N.H. police. He said he understood Castonguay would also be facing charges in Burlington.
Bemis said he didn’t have the complete story about how Castonguay happened to be walking the dog and took it from its owner. He said the dog is a mixed breed.