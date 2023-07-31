WINDHAM — The daughter of a homicide victim in Windham says her family has been living "an unimaginable nightmare" since they learned of her mother's death on Feb. 20.
While she could not comment on investigation into the death of her mother, Claudia Voight, 79, Heidi Voight referred the Reformer to a Facebook post she posted on Monday.
"My mother's death was not natural, nor peaceful," she wrote. "My mother was murdered, violently, in the place she should have felt safest — her own home."
On Monday morning, the Vermont State Police issued a news release stating Claudia Voight's death was initially reported as the result of an apparent medical event and that it did not appear suspicious.
"However, an autopsy performed several days later at the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington indicated the death was suspicious, and Voight had sustained injuries that were detectable only during autopsy," stated the release. "Final autopsy findings in April confirmed that Voight’s cause of death was neck compression, and the manner of death was homicide."
The VSP stated that due to what they perceived as "the sensitive nature of the case" from the early stages of the investigation, the agency opted to wait to disclose the homicide to the public.
The release said they believe the killing of Voight was not random. Though no one is in custody, states the State Police, it says it has not identified a threat to the community.
"I have been carrying this painful secret," wrote Heidi Voight, on her Facebook page.
She wrote that for the past 161 days, her family has been living in "an emotional purgatory when you must silence what you want to scream from the rooftops. ... Claudia Voight was stolen from this world. She was stolen from her family, from her children, and from my precious daughters who now ask me almost every day, 'Why did Grandma go to Heaven.'"
Heidi Voight wrote that all she can say in response is "She went to be with God."
"I still don't have the words yet to begin to explain to such innocent minds that such evil exists in this world," she wrote. "It wrenches my broken heart to know that someday they will have to learn the truth of how they were robbed of so many years with their 'Grandma CC,' the one who held their little hands as they took their first steps, the one who now visits as butterflies in the garden, the one who exists in memories and photos and stories that I must now keep alive."
The investigation remains active and ongoing and involves members of the Major Crime Unit, Bureau of Criminal Investigations, and Victim Services Unit.
No further details are available at this time. VSP says it will provide updates as the case continues.
Voight thanked investigators with the Vermont State Police who are working to bring her family justice and the victim advocates for "holding us safely through this overwhelming process."
Voight, who is a news anchor and reporter for WVIT-TV in West Hartford, Conn., also thanked her "other family" at NBC Connecticut for their love and support.
"This has broken me and changed me," she wrote. "But I am my mother's daughter, and I will come back stronger. I will fight for her."
“Our hearts and deepest sympathies are with Heidi and her loved ones during this tremendously difficult time," said WVIT VP of News Tracy Davis, in a statement. "She has the fullest support of her colleagues at NBC Connecticut.”