GUILFORD — A vehicle reported stolen from a Vernon residence last November was recovered from a pond off Weatherhead Hollow Road on Monday.
Back on Nov. 25, the Windham County Sheriff’s office received a report of a vehicle stolen from a residence on Pond Road in Vernon the night before. It was reported that this same vehicle eluded officers from the the Brattleboro Police Department later that evening and fled toward Guilford. The driver was never identified.
On Monday afternoon, a fisherman at the Weatherhead Hollow Road pond in Guilford reported seeing a vehicle in the pond, completely submerged. Deputies obtained information and entered the vehicle into the National Crime Information Center as stolen.
The 2021 Toyota Corolla had excessive damage to its front end as well as unrepairable water damage and it is estimated that the Toyota was submerged since the incident on Nov. 24.
The vehicle was removed by Marlboro Towing and was processed at its facility by Deputy Cpl. Ian Gallup before the owners arrived to make arrangements.
This case is still under investigation and several items of interest were found in the vehicle.