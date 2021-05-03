NEWFANE -- Two buildings used for storage were destroyed in a fire Monday afternoon.
The call for a fully involved building fire at 4 Pickle Hill Road came in at about 2 p.m. Monday.
"As soon as we got here, it just folded," NewBrook Assistant Fire Chief Mike Winot said.
A second alarm was cancelled part way into the response as firefighters brought the fire under control.
Winot said no one was inside at the time and no firefighters were injured at the scene. A cause had not been identified at the time of the interview and the fire was not considered suspicious.
NewBrook was assisted at the scene by fire departments from Dummerston and Townshend, and Rescue Inc. Traffic was being directed on Route 30 as fire trucks were lined up along the road that provides access to Pickle Hill Road.