BRATTLEBORO — About 2,600 Brattleboro residents are without power after a line of strong thunderstorms swept through the area Friday evening.
According to information from the Brattleboro Fire Department, a storm hit the Western Avenue and Maple Avenue areas, toppling trees and knocking down power lines.
Due to the damage, the Green Mountain Power substation supplying the area is also down.
The outage affects residents on Canal Street, Fairview Street, Maple Street and Western Avenue and West Brattleboro itself.
The Brattleboro Department of Public Works has crews out working to clear roads and have them all reopened this evening.
However, more heavy storms could be passing through the area later tonight.
The Brattleboro Fire Department reminds folks that a downed powerline should be treated like a live powerline. And if you are using a generator, make sure it's outside and is vented away from your home.
During the storm, the BFD responded to seven weather-related emergencies and two medical emergencies.
Report a downed powerline by calling GMP at 888-835-4672.
Crews from GMP are arriving on the scene to restore power as quickly as possible.
GMP spokeswoman Kristin Kelly said around Vermont, the storms Thursday and Friday night knocked out power to 29,000 customers.
"Last night, storms hit the region hard and were more severe than forecasted, causing extensive damage especially in Southern Vermont," she said. "We had extra crews here in advance of the storm. Teams are here from Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and New York, and they are working as quickly as safely possible and should have it restored soon."