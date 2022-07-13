DOVER — The Valley Trail now has its very own Story Walk for children and families to enjoy this summer.
Bodil Morse, children's librarian at Dover Free Library, was inspired to take on the project after seeing Story Walk at Pettee Memorial Library and Molly Stark State Park in Wilmington. She spoke with Angela Yakovleff, youth librarian at Pettee Memorial Library, about how to bring a story walk to Dover.
Morse sets up Story Walk outside the library each day it is open, then puts it away before closing. She called it "a simple one."
"I thought why not have one at the Valley Trail?" she said of the paved trail along Route 100. "To me, it just made sense. People walk there all the time. You have the playground."
Morse reached out to the town office and spoke with Assistant Economic Development Director Shannon Wheeler. Wheeler said she loved the idea of Story Walks and had seen some great examples.
Wheeler arranged to have the project come before the Select Board, which unanimously approved it.
"I'm very thankful for the people for voting yes to that," Morse said. "I'm very grateful."
Morse said her proposal called for the library to cover the costs of making the kiosks, install them, remove them at the end of the summer and store them for next year.
Library Board of Trustees President Ed Brookman, an engineer, was shown photos of how Morse would like the kiosks to look and he brought back an example that surpassed her expectations. Brookman then built and stained the kiosks.
Morse said she went and walked the Valley Trail to decide where the kiosks should go. She decided they should start at the playground then go toward Betsey's Dot's of Dover. In the future, she might space them out a bit more.
Help with installation came from Brookman, Dover Road Commissioner Travis Briggs, Morse's ex-husband Trip Morse and Bob the Library Dog.
"Oceans of Love," the first book, went up July 1 and will stay up this week. Morse said she will change the story for the following two weeks then again for a third time for two weeks before the summer reading program comes to an end.
All of the books will be related to this year's theme for the program, "Oceans of Possibilities."
With Story Walk, Morse aims to draw some attention to the library from out-of-state visitors who might not know of its existence and programming. She said the project brings library patrons to the Valley Trail.
Morse also sees it as another activity for children to participate in at the park and one that the rest of the family can join in on.
"Even the dogs can be included in the whole thing," she said.
Wheeler said she's glad the project is giving more people the chance to find out about the library and its summer reading program as they discover Story Walk at Dover Park.
"It's great that the library was able to build their own and I hope it's enjoyed by many this summer," she said.
Morse created a questionnaire available at the library to get children even more interested in Story Walk. A question might ask something like: What pages contain jellyfish?
At the end of the summer program in August, a raffle will be drawn from completed questionnaires returned to the library. The winner will get gift certificates to Dover businesses such as Sticky Fingers Bakery, Betsey's Dot's of Dover, the cinema, 1846 Tavern and Shital's Indian Vegetarian Food valued at $100 altogether.
"Our town is very fortunate to have such an interested, thoughtful and hard working staff at the Dover Free Library," Select Board member Scott Salway said. "They are consistently coming up with new ideas to be able to offer something to almost everyone in our community."