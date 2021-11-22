BRATTLEBORO -- Potential strategies for addressing the local housing crisis are coming into view as a study winds down.
"We are really looking for everyone's feedback and involvement in making sure we have all these strategies correct and we're not missing anything," said Dan Stevens, director of Real Estate at Camoin Associates. "If you're thinking these aren't very detailed, there is another level of detail that becomes part of the final document."
Six months into creating a housing action plan for Brattleboro, consultants from Camoin Associates who were hired by the town for the project sought input on their draft strategies. They asked for public input at a meeting held online and in the Municipal Center on Thursday.
Rachel Selsky, vice president at Camoin Associates, said goals identified in the study include working with developers to increase the supply of "quality and diverse housing" in Brattleboro, creating new funding sources and strategies to create and rehabilitate affordable and middle-income housing, and supporting residents in efforts to find and retain quality housing. Another goal involves having a framework to monitor housing issues, communicate needs and collaborate with partners.
Camoin Associates estimates more than 500 housing units are needed in Brattleboro with a variety of different types and price points, and about 60 percent of them should be tailored to those with incomes under $50,000.
The Brattleboro area's population has been declining or stagnant over the last decade, according to the study. During that time, the number of families has declined and the senior population has grown.
"The housing shortage has resulted largely from the underproduction of new housing and lack of investment in existing housing in the community, as well as the growing misalignment between the types of housing available and the housing needed," states a slide from the presentation.
The study finds with a growing gap between housing supply and demand, housing has becoming increasingly unaffordable for local residents and workers.
"Competition for housing from remote working professionals (newly mobile due to the pandemic), retirees (and those nearing retirement) and seasonal homeowners has widened the 'affordability' gap for local residents and workers and increased the need for new housing," states a slide.
The study finds many people are "underhoused," where they are living with others or in substandard units, or they are spending more than 30 percent of their income on housing. And low-income individuals or families, minority groups and other marginalized communities are said to be experiencing the worst effects of the housing crisis.
A lack of "attractive senior housing options" contributes to the overall lack of available housing and employers are struggling to retain or hire workers because of the housing crisis, according to the study.
"Despite the strong unmet demand and need for housing in the community, the private market (i.e., developers) is not fully addressing the need due to several critical constraints, which include high construction costs that are prohibitive of building middle-income level housing and a lack of easily developable sites in Brattleboro," a slide states.
On Thursday, about 12 to 20 meeting attendees participated in a survey scoring different strategies. They liked ideas about conducting a study to identify potential sites to develop housing, having the town act as a convener to proactively encourage developers to complete proposed or new residential housing projects, and exploring the creation of a housing cooperative development project to increase affordable homeownership options.
Planning Commission member Gary Stroud said he thinks a lot of people are looking for ownership of their residence.
"Generally, the funding question is the big constraint," Stevens said. "With affordable housing, there are programs and there are incentives and it tends to be a little bit easier. But when we talk about that middle income housing, that's when it really becomes an issue."
Vermont's construction costs are relatively high compared to other areas of the country, Stevens said. Select Board member Daniel Quipp asked if the consultants could bring back comparative regional data on prices for residential development.
Kurt Daims of Brattleboro suggested relaxing building codes so people could more easily add bedrooms or increase occupancy on their properties.
"I don't hear the tone of emergency," he said.
Meeting participants also liked the prospect of establishing a community housing fund for projects that align with community goals; creating a pre-development loan program to help developers with early costs associated with building, such as engineering or permitting; considering the allocation of certain revenue for housing specific projects; further incentivizing accessory dwelling units; encouraging and supporting discussions about issues of inequity and discrimination in housing and identifying opportunities to make repairs in those areas; regularly reviewing and updating land use regulations in town to align with housing related goals; and addressing labor-related issues in the local housing industry via partnerships with local workforce development organizations.
Planning Director Sue Fillion said the study came after challenges were discussed between staff staff and community groups in 2019. Selsky anticipates the project will be discussed with the Select Board in December.