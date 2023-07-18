STRATTON — Following the flooding that devastated sections of Vermont last week, the Stratton Foundation immediately established a disaster relief fund that, as of Monday morning, had raised more than $200,000.
"The generosity of Stratton homeowners and local people who weren't affected is really funneling money through the Stratton Foundation to get money out there and help where we can," said Tammy Mosher, executive director of the Stratton Foundation. "We immediately purchased a bunch of dehumidifiers and fans and blowers that we're expecting any day, and we have a running list of families who need them."
Homes in Jamaica, Londonderry and Wardsboro have been severely damaged by the storm. Mosher expects to hear soon from those affected in hard-hit Weston.
Businesses also have been hurt by the flooding. About 25 to 30 people have indicated they "suffered great damage," Mosher said.
Her group put out a survey after the storm. They plan to deploy the same team that responded during Tropical Storm Irene in 2011 to help families navigate insurance and the Federal Emergency Management Agency process.
"They will be in charge of dispersing funds," Mosher said. "We want to do it wisely and timely but people don't know what they need yet."
Mosher said many people are looking for long-term housing — they have something temporary, which her group helped figure out.
More fundraising and outreach is underway. Mosher said $450,000 was raised by her group during Irene.
"This is a little bit of a different situation," she said. "This is a little more widespread."
Like Irene, the plan calls for FEMA to compensate people for 75 percent of their property value, with the state covering the rest. But Mosher noted there's so much that won't be covered, such as repairs and rebuilding.
Her group is reaching out to community organizers.
"We're working really closely with Neighborhood Connections so our efforts are complementary," Mosher said of the social services organization in Londonderry. "So a lot of people are going to them as well, just to get their names on a list."
Furniture is being donated for those who will have to "start all over," Mosher said. Volunteers are being coordinated to aid in clean up.
"We are going door to door," Mosher said. "We are going to be out in the community, making visits."
Survey respondents indicated they want personal visits.
"We've had families where the basement flooded and so the oil tanks and propane tanks floated and spilled into the basement," Mosher said. "So it's uninhabitable. It's a toxic, serious situation."
A family had to leave their mobile home in Jamaica. Cars were filled with mud and rocks.
"People are exhausted," Mosher said. "It's really important that we help them recover."
Mosher said people with second homes in Stratton are writing to her group, saying "they can't believe this is happening. 'When Vermont hurts, we hurt.' Just because they're so connected with our community."
Her group helps rural communities between Brattleboro and Rutland.
"Our biggest asset is going to be the fundraising," Mosher said. "The more we get, the more we can help in a bigger way and the more people we can help."
On the landing page of strattonfoundation.org is a link to information about the relief fund.