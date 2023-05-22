CHESTERFIELD N.H. — Chesterfield Police released the identity of woman who died after a logging incident on Friday morning on Sheila Avenue.
Marie Covey, 50, of Stratton, Vt., was using a chainsaw when a portion of the tree separated and struck her, causing blunt force trauma.
Chesterfield Fire Department and Rescue Inc. were dispatched to Sheila Avenue in West Chesterfield on a report that a woman had been struck by a log and was not conscious or breathing.
Dartmouth-Hitchcock Advance Rescue Team’s helicopter was called and a landing zone was set up in a field on Route 9 near Perkins Lumber. The helicopter was later called off and Chesterfield Police Department confirmed the individual died at the scene.
The Chesterfield Police Department, as well as New Hampshire OSHA is currently investigating this incident.
No further information was released.