BRATTLEBORO — The future of the 20-year-old Strolling of the Heifers event will be revealed during a news conference at the Vermont Innovation Box on Friday.
In 2021, the Strolling of the Heifers suspended all its programs, including the 20-year-old heifer parade and festival focused on small farms and sustainability. The community event brings thousands of people (and bovines) to Brattleboro's downtown, a boon for tourism and a boost for small farm awareness.
The board issued a statement on its website earlier this year, indicating that it was hoping for a return. "The board hopes to have the parade and festival in a year’s time, COVID permitting," the statement said.
The press conference will be held at 10:30 a.m. in the conference room at the Innovation Box at 70 Landmark Hill Road.
A statement on behalf of the Stroll's board also introduced the Agritech Institute, which "draws inspiration and seed funding" from the Strolling event.
According to the Agritech Institute's website, it was established by the board, which credited Orly Munzing, founder and longtime executive director of the Stroll, as "a key catalyst and [who] remains an ardent advocate for the new Institute."
The "start up team" was identified as Roger Allbee and Dan Smith, launching a "part think-tank, part small farm accelerator."
Smith, who resides on "a hill farm in central Vermont with family, beef cows, chickens, and occasionally pigs," is a lawyer with a concentration in state and federal milk market regulation and founding executive director of the Northeast Dairy Compact Commission.
Allbee, who lives in Townshend, is a former Vermont Secretary of Agriculture and a former state director of Vermont Farm Service Agency. He is the chairman of the Strolling's board.
According to the Agritech Institute's website, its mission is to develop "an on-farm applied research program to test agritech tools on 25 Vermont dairy farms and expand from these pilot farms to a Northeast-wide rollout."