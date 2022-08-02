SPOFFORD, N.H. – In an already busy day for both Spofford and Chesterfield fire departments, a structure fire call was toned around 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday at 140 North Shore Road in Spofford.
When both Chesterfield and Spofford arrived on scene, the garage was fully involved in flames, according to Chesterfield Police Chief Duane Chickering.
“They put the tanker to work and put out the fire very quickly,” said Chickering. “Right now they’re just doing some extra work for looking for secondary fires before they call this thing under control.”
He added that it was a fast turn out for the department as they had just finished up with a crash on Route 9, in Spofford, N.H., not that long before.
Spofford Fire Chief Brendan Kiniry said they were able to use a hand line to knock the fire down fairly quickly.
Several departments responded to the fire because of the many calls that both departments handled on the day.
Kiniry added that finding enough people-power during the day is always a challenge and the heat from the day made things a little tricky.
The fire was contained to the garage and the cause of the fire is currently under investigation. No injuries were reported.