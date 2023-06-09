LONDONDERRY — The Vermont State Police is investigating an incident involving a juvenile who brought a BB gun to school in Londonderry on Friday.
The principal of the K-8 Flood Brook School reported the incident to state police at about 11:45 a.m. Friday.
Troopers responded to the school and retrieved the BB gun from school officials, who had located it in a student’s backpack. No threats were made in conjunction with this incident, and classes continued without interruption.
The state police is working with the Windham County State’s Attorney’s Office on this investigation.
Due to the age of the student involved, no additional information is available.
— Vermont News & Media